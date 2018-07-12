Jackson Hale, Jacob Bixenman & Henry Rausch for Topman Tailoring

Topman Tailoring

Fashion photographer Paul Wetherell captured Topman Tailoring‘s Summer 2018 advertisement featuring models Jackson Hale, Jacob Bixenman, and Henry Rausch. In charge of styling was Mattias Karlsson, with grooming from beauty artist Matt Mulhall.

For more of the campaign continue below:


