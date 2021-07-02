PFW: UNIFORME Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover UNIFORME Spring Summer 2022 Collection presented with a fashion film directed by Theo Asciak, on June 24th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection, inspired by open skies, explores an idea of a toy plane that might just come to life. Fashion photographer Sarah Blais captured the lookbook featuring Myung Su at Success Models. In charge of styling and art direction was Benoit Martinengo, with casting direction from William Lhoest. Beauty is work of makeup artist Valentine Perrin Morali.

Holding onto the capacity for dreaming is essential for us, with this collection, we wanted to say that you can dream of fashion, flying, or anything else. What inspired us to go into fashion in the first place is that it’s an industry where anything is possible. We were inspired by great designers who came before us, and we hope that others will consider our work and follow their own dream. – design duo Hugues Fauchard and Rémi Bats