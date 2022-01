K-pop star Taeyong takes the cover of W Korea Magazine‘s February 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Go Wontae. In charge of fashion was Leia YounKyung Park, with beauty from hair stylist Han Songhee, and makeup artist Ahn Euneun. For the covers Taeyong is wearing selected pieces from Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Photography © Go Wontae for W Korea, Discover more at wkorea.com