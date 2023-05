Fashion house AMI and photographer Andrew Bush collaborated on a limited edition capsule collection that consists of 500 pieces, including a t-shirt, a sweatshirt, and a hoodie featuring Andrew Bush‘s iconic pictures. Fashion photographer Darren Gwynn captured the Ami x Andrew Bush campaign featuring TikTok star and social media personality Vinnie Hacker. In charge of styling was Jay Massacret, with hair styling from Lauren Palmer-Smith, and makeup by beauty artist Karo Kangas.