Designer ZIGGY CHEN presented his Spring Summer 2024 Collection, on June 21st, with both physical and digital presentation, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. For the season, Ziggy Chen continues his exploration of textiles and shapes, presenting a collection centered on the theme of spontaneity. Inadvertency is a man with a comfortable and natural demeanor who dresses informally. The designer investigates naturalness through textiles, colors, and details, with a focus on comfort.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

For the exclusive print of Inadvertency, the deisgner uses the collage method. Ancient book covers and vintage fabric from his personal collection have been cut and reassembled to bring the Spring Summer 2024 pattern to life. The print is paired with yarn-dyed fabrics or further treated with an over-dye, to create a multidimensional trompe l’oeil visual effect. The fabrics are the result of careful experimentation. To create diverse thicknesses and textures, various procedures such as yarn dyeing, washing, over-dyeing, and printing are applied to fabrics made by experimenting with different types and counts of threads. The materials exhibit a sense of spontaneity. Linen, hemp, and ramie reflect a sense of simplicity.

Along with the signature mud browns and olive greens, the color palette also includes a faded blue inspired by a Chinese workwear item from the 1940s, with a wonderful patina developed by decades of use. Each element in the collection portrays Inadvertency in its own unique way. With this collection, Ziggy Chen continues and deepens his vision of reality, like a flowing river, revisiting the past via the research and use of innovative techniques applied to textiles, colors, and patterns.

Discover every look from the Ziggy Chen Spring Summer 2024 Collection in the gallery below:

Styling: Elisa Voto

Casting: Lucien Casting

Music, Video, Photography: Alessandro Tinelli

Production: Napoleon Studio

Art Direction: Ziggy Chen

Camera: Tomas Smith