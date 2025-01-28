Willy Chavarria and Kendrick Lamar have joined forces to release a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with the NFL, celebrating Kendrick’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance. Building on their creative partnership that began in 2023 with Kendrick’s custom festival looks, the two visionaries have crafted a collection that reflects their shared California roots and commitment to cultural empowerment.

Speaking about the collaboration, Chavarria expressed his admiration for Lamar and the significance of this project. “Kendrick performing is so monumental given his voice on the empowerment of Brown and Black people, and I love his pure LA heart,” Chavarria shared. The collaboration, developed alongside Lamar’s creative agency pgLang, embodies the duo’s dedication to their communities and cultural authenticity.

The capsule features a range of pieces, including a high-end bomber jacket, a t-shirt, gym shorts, and a hoodie, combining Chavarria’s distinct design ethos with Lamar’s creative vision. Highlights include the “g. National” Bomber Jacket, which will be available on Willy Chavarria’s site, and the “g. National” Practice Jersey, set to launch at Mitchell & Ness. The hoodie, t-shirt, and shorts will also be available at NFLShop.com and Fanatics.com.

Proceeds from the collection will support individuals affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles, emphasizing the duo’s commitment to giving back. The designs reflect a powerful blend of functionality and cultural storytelling, with each piece channeling a sense of community pride and resilience.

This collaboration marks a cultural milestone for both Chavarria and Lamar, celebrating the Super Bowl’s significance as a unifying event and Lamar’s voice as a cultural and artistic leader. “This project was an intimate collaboration with the pgLang team,” Chavarria explained. “Working with Kendrick is an important cultural moment for the two of us. We both have an unwavering voice when it comes to our people.”

The capsule collection launches on January 29th, with select pieces dropping at 9am PT and others at 12pm PT. With this release, Willy Chavarria and Kendrick Lamar reinforce the power of collaboration to uplift and inspire communities.