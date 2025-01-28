Hed Mayner FW25 Blends Tradition with Radical Reinvention

For Fall Winter 2025, Hed Mayner ushers in a period of reinvention, crafting a collection that thrives on experimentation and dynamic proportions. With a move away from his long-standing studio, Mayner embraces the unfamiliar, working alongside pattern-makers and factory specialists to create a line that feels both intimate and transformative.

The collection is an exercise in the unexpected. Tailored jackets with exaggerated shoulders give way to slouchy torsos, while suit pants resemble tracksuits, their cuffs cut close to the ankle. A robed pant, draped and pooling around the body, introduces a slow-motion elegance, redefining traditional silhouettes. Mayner’s playful exploration of form is evident in his treatment of sleeves—arched on coats and shirts, or entirely repurposed as legs push through a motorcycle jacket’s arms.

Materials play a key role in this season’s narrative. A flock-bonded denim catches the light with a fractured sheen, compact plaid knits are deconstructed and reimagined, and washed leather offers a tactile richness. These fabrics add a sense of depth and texture, elevating Mayner’s oversized, swooping silhouettes into a playful yet grounded study of proportion.

Vintage-inspired pieces undergo a metamorphosis, transformed through cutting, molding, and reshaping. A cable-knit jumper, emptied of one sleeve, wraps around the body, exposing a bare hip in a gesture that feels both raw and refined. These reimagined garments speak to Mayner’s hands-on approach, where each piece becomes a collage of ideas and emotions, crafted with intimacy and precision.

This season’s palette echoes the collection’s fluid nature, blending soft neutrals with pops of marshmallow white and the occasional burst of texture. The juxtaposition of opulent proportions with experimental textiles and daring silhouettes reflects Mayner’s mastery of balance—each piece feels fresh yet deeply rooted in his signature style.

Hed Mayner’s FW25 collection is more than a series of garments; it’s a statement of transformation. By embracing a freer approach to making and working within the constraints of a factory, Mayner delivers a collection that’s bold, playful, and distinctly his own, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter.