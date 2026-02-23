Willy Chavarria SS26 Spicy Pastels Refines the House Codes

Willy Chavarria presents Spring Summer 2026 under the title Spicy Pastels, defining a pivotal moment for Casa Chavarria. The collection advances the brand’s language through sharpened tailoring, expanded leather silhouettes, and a charged pastel palette that reframes color as assertion. Tthe season reads as a focused consolidation of masculine codes through craft and cultural narrative.

Spicy Pastels shifts the tone of the house without abandoning its foundation. Pastel hues arrive with density and purpose. Chicle, Papaya, Red Hot, Bourdin Blue, Butter, Uniform Green, Concrete, and Masa structure the visual identity of the season. These tones disrupt expectations around softness and masculinity, positioning color as a deliberate act. The editorial setting references the atmosphere of a Latin family home, heightening emotion through contrast and intimacy.

Chavarria articulates the intent behind the evolution. “Spicy Pastels represents a new chapter for Casa Chavarria. It’s about redefining luxury through honesty, embracing softness and strength at the same time. The color story feels rebellious, but also deeply personal. For me, luxury isn’t about status; it’s about intention, craftsmanship, and the courage to express who you are without compromise.” The statement frames the collection as refinement rather than departure.

Menswear anchors the season. The introduction of the Chilango silhouette expands the tailoring vocabulary with a relaxed yet exact structure. Handmade in Italy, the suits balance volume and precision, delivering sharp finishing and controlled proportion. The Football Polo in Bourdin Blue and the Corcoran Workshirt in Uniform Green translate sports and workwear references into elevated form. The Juggernaut Workwear Hoodie in Concrete and the Hardcore Muscle Tee in Snow White introduce muscular clarity to the lineup, reinforcing the house’s dialogue between labor and luxury.

Leather moves from outer layer to structural core. The Chuco leather blazer returns, joined by Bad Boy leather pants and additional leather sets that treat the material as architectural. The garments establish authority through cut and weight. Italian mills and tanneries supply the leathers and core fabrics, while jersey, canvas, and denim produced in the United States undergo custom washes that define the brand’s tactile finish.

Spring Summer 2026 also marks the first complete accessories offering from the house. Centered on the W motif, the collection introduces bolero bags, oversized clutches, W totes, and small leather goods crafted in Italy from premium materials including distressed luxe calf and smooth grain calf. For menswear, the Chilango clutch in Red Hot and staff key fobs extend the narrative into functional detail.

Hair for the editorial was created by Joey George using products from Oribe, reinforcing the cinematic tone that runs through the presentation.

With Spicy Pastels, Willy Chavarria strengthens his position within contemporary menswear. The collection refines proportion, intensifies color, and expands into accessories with authority. It signals growth through control and precision, defining a vision of masculinity shaped by heritage, craft, and deliberate self-expression.