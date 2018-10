Pin 0 Shares

Discover the latest David Gandy for Marks and Spencer tailoring and loungewear capsule collection. For the campaign British supermodel David Gandy teamed up with fashion photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management, and stylist Richard Pierce.

For more of Marks and Spencer’s David Gandy for Autograph campaign continue below:





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com