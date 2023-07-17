ZARA BARBIE Capsule Collection

Spanish label ZARA presented its colorful BARBIE Capsule Collection, inspired by the highly anticipated movie, Barbie, which will hit theaters on July 21. The collection is an explosion of pink, glitter, and gold, and it captures the spirit of the film flawlessly. It provides a full offering for women and men, including clothing, accessories, pajamas, cosmetic products, and homeware. Pink hues predominate the color palette, which is enriched by black, white, silver, gold, and and touches of glitter.

Key pieces include full looks inspired by styles showcased in the movie, such as the pink gingham dress Barbie wears and the western cowboy outfit seen on Ken. Fans can embrace the nostalgia by wearing Barbie’s signature pink gingham dress or Ken’s iconic western cowboy outfit. The versatility of Zara‘s capsule collection allows consumers to seamlessly incorporate the pieces into their existing wardrobe.

Zara has designed two immersive pop-up spaces to commemorate the release of the Barbie film. One is located in the Zara Champs-Elysees 74 store in Paris, while the other is located in the Zara Soho store in New York City. From the 17th to the 30th of July, these pop-ins recreate the whimsical world of the Barbie Dreamhouse. The spaces extend beyond the Dreamhouse into the enchanted domain of Barbietopia, blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.

Fashion photographer Nadia Lee Cohen captured the campaign featuring Braien Vaiksaar. Beauty is work of hair stylist Cyndia Harvey, and makeup artist Ana Takahashi.