LOOKBOOK: Zara SRPLS Capsule Collection by Craig McDean

Fashion photographer Craig McDean captured ZARA SRPLS capsule collection lookbook featuring models Kohei Takabatake, Luc Defont-Saviard, and Simon Souchois among others. In charge of styling was Karl Templer, with casting direction from Michelle Lee.

“A new vision. A new perspective. ZARA SRPLS explores the appropriation of military inspired clothing into everyday dressing, that’s made it a foundation for how people dress today. Adopted by and, now, inspired by musicians, actors and activists, khaki and uniform pieces have, for decades, been part of the visual language of rebellion and counter culture, as well as a neutral canvas for individual style.“





