CLLCTN 09: ZARA SRPLS Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Fashion house ZARA presented the ZARA SRPLS CLLCTN 09 with a lookbook captured by Craig McDean and styled by Karl Templer. Menswear is tough, tactical, and practical: zippers run the length of sleeves and legs to provide definition against the texture of knitwear and SRPLS’s premium fabrics. Transparency in cut out argyles and sheer layered shirting plus elaborately unorthodox button detailing all draw the eye to detailing that in turn defines the silhouette. Leather moto pants, field jackets and shirting, powerful chevron knits, snow parkas, high-waisted wide leg chinos with incorporated belting, deconstructed patched bombers and sleekly reinvented pea coats in two colors and lengths complete the SRPLS seasonal menswear deployment.