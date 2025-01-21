MFW: Discover QASIMI FW25 Collection

Hoor Al Qasimi Fall Winter 2025 collection stands as a testament to the transformative power of collaboration. This season, the designer partners with acclaimed Māori artist Emily Karaka, whose work delves into themes of ancestral heritage, language, and the resilience of her people. Karaka’s vivid canvases, alive with color, text, and Māori proverbs, serve as a striking record of struggles over land and identity. Drawing inspiration from these works, Al Qasimi crafts garments that fuse art with fashion, offering a new platform to amplify stories of indigenous communities.

Building on the foundation of QASIMI’s signature aesthetic, the collection features relaxed yet sophisticated silhouettes. Flowing shirts paired with wide-legged trousers nod to the traditional attire of the Middle East and North Africa, while oversized hoodies and windbreakers bring an air of effortless versatility. Tailoring in the collection is reimagined with rounded shoulders and generous proportions, providing an understated elegance that complements the collection’s narrative.

Innovative design elements elevate the collection, offering adaptability and personalization. Adjustable zips, buttons, and seams allow wearers to transform garments to suit their mood or style. A shirt sleeve, for example, becomes an abstract feature, while a skirt morphs into a spiral that cascades down the legs.

The color palette draws directly from the natural tones and rich hues found in Karaka’s artwork. Deep browns, sandy neutrals, and turmeric yellows are accented by striking indigo and maroon. Luxurious jacquards and frayed textures lend depth to the designs, while a trompe l’oeil effect creates a visual illusion of mohair, adding a layer of intrigue.

Karaka’s artwork is not just a source of inspiration but a fundamental part of the collection. Brushstrokes and Māori phrases from her paintings are reimagined as intricate embroidery, threading resistance and resilience into each garment. These details transform the pieces into wearable canvases.

At the heart of the collection is Karaka’s significant work He Kakano Ahau (2014–2015), which explores themes of ancestry, navigation, and strength. Motifs of red, black, and white reference traditional Māori weaving techniques, while blue strands symbolize the waterways that connect the Māori people to their origins. This intricate balance of cultural symbolism reflects the shared values and dialogue between Karaka’s artistry and Al Qasimi’s vision.

Through their collaboration, Al Qasimi and Karaka reveal a shared commitment to storytelling and solidarity. “Renowned Māori painter Emily Karaka’s use of color, language, and text to depict Māori land rights and historic treaties was the inspiration behind the AW25 Collection,” explains Al Qasimi. “This collection reflects not only the ongoing struggle for Māori rights but also the broader challenges faced by indigenous communities around the world.”

Karaka’s own reflections on He Kakano Ahau deepen the connection. “The work embodies strong lyrics from the Waiata (song): ‘And I can never be lost, I am a seed born of greatness, language is my strength, an ornament of grace.’ These intertwining elements represent both the physical and cultural journeys of the Māori people.”