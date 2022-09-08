ZEGNA Presents Oasi Cashmere Campaign

Luxury fashion house ZEGNA presented the Oasi Cashmere campaign showcasing all-encompassing ethos of the brand and it’s pledge to provide the customers a fully traceable cashmere fiber until 2024. The Oasi Zegna values give tactile materiality and deep, engaging colors in fabrics grown and woven out of a passion for excellence and love for the beauty of nature and the overall harmony that only a responsible development can guarantee. As an authentication of brand’s commitment to traceability Zegna enclosed in all its clothing a QR code showing the entire journey of the Oasi Cashmere collection, from the cashmere farm to the stores as well as bringing the customer to Oasi Zegna where the campaign has been shot.

Every road and every path, at Zegna, starts from, and brings to, Oasi Zegna. Envisioned by the founder as a way to give back to the community, Oasi Zegna is not only a unique model of societal and environmental consciousness, but also, and more broadly, a set of values that ultimately foster consistency and promote harmony: between men, machine and nature, past and present, belief and innovation, always looking ahead while keeping track of our roots.

Vertically integrated and with a widening span of activities, the identity of Zegna is based on a fearless vision and a continuous quest for innovation, fostering excellence as a value. Investing in a culture of excellence for our storied house means promoting knowledge and a social capital of relations and trust. Excellence, for Zegna, is instrumental in generating new thoughts, in creating connections and dialogue, in producing values shared collectively and internationally. It is the fuel that ultimately activates movement on Our Road to Tomorrow for over 110 years and a deep organic platform, being the result of an ethos that keeps together people and environment, values and wellbeing, in an authentic system of actions, mindsets and products with a responsible soul. Responsibility towards community and territory has been a driving principle since the inception of the company in 1910. Oasi Zegna symbolizes and materializes it all, acting as a monument to quality of life and attention to future generations as well as a mirror to highest industrial quality. – from ZEGNA

Born in Nature, Oasi Cashmere is a thing of excellence based on the ethics of beauty as Zegna continues to strengthen its commitment to source responsibly, in harmony with nature, from goat to garment. Oasi Cashmere is based on the assumption that the very best garments can only come from the best natural resources and that the best natural resources need to be cared for and can be traced. Oasi Cashmere is a quality that can be applied to cashmere: beautiful fabric-making based on beautiful values, making products beautiful to the eye as they are beautiful to the touch, putting those values back in circle within the world. Quality matches quality of life as looking at the future is the belief that our actions today will shape our tomorrow.