Guide to Omega Watches: New and Vintage Watches

Style and fashion play a huge part in our lives. Not only does it represent who you are, but it can make you feel confident and happy. Putting on something nice gives you confidence and leaves a statement on your personality.

Accessories might not look so important for someone, but in the fashion world, they are the fundamentals of every look. From jewelry to watches, there is a reason why it is a billion-dollar market – it makes you feel so good that it turns out to be a necessity in your life!

One of the most celebrated watch companies in the world, Omega, holds a never-ending collection of watches for men. It is a Swiss luxury watchmaker from Biel, Switzerland. Founded in 1848 by Louis Brandt, the brand was used in combat units by the Britain’s Royal Flying Corps, the US Army, and by NASA in 1969 for Apollo 11. Since 1932, Omega is the official timekeeper for the Olympics, and a companion to James Bond in his fights!

If you wish to style yourself with Omega watches from Chrono24 and you are asking yourself if vintage Omega watches hold value, be certain that they most certainly do! Many Omega owners have had the luck to see their value grow with time and they keep doing so.

How to choose the right Omega watch? There are several things men need to look for while buying a vintage watch.

First of all, do your research and decide what kind of model you want. You can do the research on pre-owned sites where you can see models like the Seamaster, the Speedmaster, De Ville or the Constellation. Once you know what model you want to get, focus on the details and references. Vintage watches are a luxury investment, and it must feel and look good for you! One you know what watch you want, make sure to check the lug and strap or bracelet, they might be damaged throughout the years, so you need to be careful on that. The crown and the bezel are important for the appearance as well. Even though a lot of vintage watches are kept in perfect condition, these are the parts that get damaged or scratched most often, so make sure you go through those in detail. If you are buying the vintage watch online, make sure you have quality pictures where you can see all these parts and make sure they are intact.

Another thing which is extremely important is to focus on the dials. Normally, the most important part of the watch, on which the watchmaker spends the most time and effort, is always refreshed in some sort of way. They are always being upgraded, from Bulova’s Accutron electromagnetic system of functioning, to the automatic movement of the Chronograph in the 80s.

Finally, if you are buying from a reliable seller, always make sure they give you the reference numbers. And if not all numbers are available, then they must provide you with the numbers that track back the year of the watch and the model type.

Below are some fine pieces of Omega watches for men that we are sure will catch your eye.

Omega De Ville Prestige

Originally launched in 1994, the dress watch is powered by a co-axial calibre 2500 movement and features 39.55mm cases in stainless steel, stainless steel and 18K yellow gold or stainless steel and 18K red gold. A perfect watch for the day to night shift when out.

Omega No Time To Die Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition

Designed in collaboration with Daniel Craig, of course the watch gives off a more military vibe with its patina effect bezel and dials. The 42mm case is made of grade two titanium and comes with a bracelet or strap that have the legendary numbers 007 engraved.

Seamaster 300 Master Chronometer

This watch was first created in 1957 and is one of the most famous watches in underwater history. Omega has modernized the original, and today’s collection offers a 41mm stainless steel case. They have kept the original look, but made the style thinner due to the new domes sapphire glass and thinner bezels made from an oxalic, anodized-treated aluminium.