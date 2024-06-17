Brioni Spring Summer 2025 Collection

“Living Elegance,” the collection for Spring Summer 2025 from Brioni, carries on the brand’s never-ending pursuit of lightness. Whether it’s for business, play, or a celebration, the collection is a clever fusion of classic and contemporary components. This collection’s understated expression, which whispers elegance through its design and craftsmanship, perfectly captures its essence. Even while each piece is modest to the naked eye, when worn, it profoundly appreciates quality and comfort.

Unveiled in a calm environment, the collection presentation allows an immersive exploration of a labyrinth covered in flowers. The environment highlights Brioni’s depiction of the human wardrobe’s vitality and energy. The Brioni elegance has expanded with the Spring Summer 2025 collection, which features a tastefully understated yet sophisticated design. It encourages elegance as a way of life for every occasion and covers a wide range of scenarios.

The collection features a chromatic palette of browns, greys, blues, and blacks, accentuated with aqua green and vivid blue, giving it a calm and sensual tone. The Scuola Romana painters served as the inspiration for these hues, which give the collection depth and richness. A noteworthy selection of outfits in several tones of white honours Brioni’s legendary inaugural men’s fashion presentation, which took place at the Sala Bianca of Palazzo Pitti in 1952.

Key pieces in the collection include unstructured blazers, fluid trench coats, and blousons, all designed to create a natural, deconstructed silhouette. Supple, precious leathers in jackets nod to leisurewear and sports, presented in a composed manner. Standout items like the perforated suede jacket and shirt add to the luxurious but understated appeal. Knitted dinner shirts offer a fresh take on eveningwear, complemented by a precise royal blue moiré tuxedo and a black double-breasted dinner jacket embroidered with 10,000 shiny baguettes, paying homage to the knotting technique of Brioni artisans in Penne.

The women’s wardrobe in the collection continues to expand with the same idea of weightlessness and elegance. It blends masculine and feminine elements to create a distinctive and individual flow. Foundational pieces such as trousers, shirts, short jackets, trench coats, dinner jackets, and fluid long dresses form the core of the women’s offerings. This collection, with its message of living elegance, celebrates ease, quietness, and the little details that define character and personality. Take a closer look at the collection in the Gallery below: