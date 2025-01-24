Discover Brioni Fall Winter 2025 Collection

Brioni introduces its Fall Winter 2025 collection with a celebration of fluidity, movement, and modern sophistication. Presented in the grandeur of Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan, the collection came to life through a choreographed showcase by Julie Bruyère. This dynamic presentation highlighted the interplay between tailoring and motion, emphasizing garments designed to move easily with the wearer.

FALL WINTER 2025.26 COLLECTIONS

Relaxed tailoring takes the spotlight this season, with clean lines and natural volumes defining the silhouettes. Suits and blazers are crafted to shift between formal and casual settings, paired with crisp white shirts and knitted neckties for a timeless yet contemporary feel. Thoughtful leather details, including patch pockets and trims, add a tactile richness that speaks to Brioni’s renowned craftsmanship.

Outerwear plays a key role, offering functional yet stylish options like field jackets, double-splittable trench coats, and tailored blousons. These pieces subtly nod to Brioni’s Italian heritage, combining the urban polish of citywear with the warmth and comfort inspired by the countryside. The collection’s layered practicality ensures adaptability for any occasion, without sacrificing refinement.

The Brioni Fall Winter 2025 color palette enhances this versatility, with warm neutrals, dark greys, and browns complemented by softer hues like powder pink and ottanio. Black accents ground the collection, while the variety of luxurious fabrics – from velvet and silk to durable outerwear textiles – creates depth and texture throughout.

Eveningwear brings an elevated touch, with rich fabrics and refined details like shawl and peak collars. The Brioni signature of mixing separates – pairing jackets with trousers that contrast subtly – adds a fresh sense of individuality to formal attire. Accessories, including chukka boots, velvet slippers, and spacious duffel bags, extend the collection’s understated elegance while maintaining functionality.