in Advertising Campaigns, BANANAS Paris, DNA Models, Giorgio Armani, Mario Sorrenti, Menswear, Nest Models, NEXT Models, Parker Van Noord, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign, Videos, Why Not Models

Parker van Noord Models Giorgio Armani Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Photographer Mario Sorrenti and top model Parker van Noord team up for Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani
©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Mario Sorrenti

Discover GIORGIO ARMANI Spring Summer 2022 campaign starring supermodel Parker van Noord captured by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. The campaign explores the art of subtraction as a mean to express nuances and expand possibilities and narratives. The collection brings a sense of lightness: weightless materials, and shapes that fluidly caress the body. With SS22 collection Armani explores a sporty way of dressing with a nonchalant attitude.

Giorgio Armani
©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Mario Sorrenti
Giorgio Armani
©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Mario Sorrenti
Giorgio Armani
©GIORGIO ARMANI, Photography by Mario Sorrenti

ad campaignsMenswearSS22supermodelsvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WALTER VAN BEIRENDONCK Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection
Victor Ma

Victor Ma Stars in WSJ. Men’s Style China February 2022 Issue