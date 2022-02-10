Parker van Noord Models Giorgio Armani Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover GIORGIO ARMANI Spring Summer 2022 campaign starring supermodel Parker van Noord captured by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. The campaign explores the art of subtraction as a mean to express nuances and expand possibilities and narratives. The collection brings a sense of lightness: weightless materials, and shapes that fluidly caress the body. With SS22 collection Armani explores a sporty way of dressing with a nonchalant attitude.