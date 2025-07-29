Equinox has built a reputation as a fitness brand that goes far beyond the gym floor. The Equinox brand identity is rooted in luxury, style, and a deep appreciation for visual storytelling. From its earliest days, Equinox has elevated the concept of wellness, blending art, culture, and high-end design into every aspect of its business. The brand’s advertising campaigns are recognized for their bold imagery and sophisticated narratives, setting Equinox apart from traditional fitness companies.

The Equinox Guy: Male Models as Icons

One of the most distinctive elements of the Equinox brand identity is its use of male models. Equinox campaigns have helped define the modern “Equinox guy” – a figure who is aspirational, confident, and visually compelling. These male models are more than just faces for the brand; they represent a lifestyle and attitude that aligns perfectly with Equinox’s vision. The brand’s focus on the male model look has shaped its public image, making the Equinox guy a symbol of strength, style, and ambition. This approach has influenced not only the fitness industry but also the broader world of fashion and culture.

Steven Klein’s Impact: Fitness as Visual Art

A major moment in the evolution of the Equinox brand identity was the collaboration with renowned photographer Steven Klein. His 2017 campaign for Equinox, featured here, redefined how fitness could be portrayed. Klein’s visuals were less about exercise and more about creating a striking visual world that captured the essence of the brand. The images are cinematic, provocative, and full of narrative depth. They challenge viewers to see fitness as an art form and position Equinox as a cultural leader rather than just a gym.

Controversy and Culture: Terry Richardson

Equinox’s commitment to bold, conversation-starting visuals extended to working with controversial figures. At one point, the brand enlisted photographer Terry Richardson for a campaign featuring model Lucas Kerr. The shoot, which can be seen here, added another dimension to the Equinox brand identity, sparking discussion and reinforcing the brand’s willingness to take risks in pursuit of artistic vision. It is important to note, that even besides Richardson’s highly questionable career and sexual harassment allegations he was at the moment continuously working with fashion brands and top newsstand magazines in the industry.

Beyond the Gym: Equinox Hotels and Lifestyle Expansion

The Equinox brand identity has expanded into the hospitality sector with the launch of Equinox Hotels. The flagship Equinox Hotel opened in New York City’s Hudson Yards, offering a blend of luxury, wellness, and design for travelers who want to maintain their lifestyle on the road. The New York hotel features 212 rooms and suites, a 60,000-square-foot fitness club, a spa, and a rooftop pool, all designed with the same attention to detail that defines the Equinox experience. Plans for additional Equinox Hotels are underway, including future locations in Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago, as the brand continues to grow its presence in major urban centers. Equinox Hotels reflect the brand’s ambition to be a holistic lifestyle leader, providing spaces where guests can focus on performance, recovery, and relaxation. For more on luxury hotels and industry trends, visit the HOTELS page on DSCENE Magazine.

Merch, Ownership, and the Future of Equinox