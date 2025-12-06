Sam Collins: Exclusive Interview and Shoot for MMSCENE

Photographer Ed Purnomo captures model and fitness coach Sam Collins of Brooklyn Mgmt in Melbourne for an exclusive MMSCENE Portraits feature. Known for seamlessly balancing his dual careers in fitness and modelling, Sam shares insights into his daily routines, the unique dynamic of working alongside his twin brother, and the philosophy behind their coaching program.

In conversation with MMSCENE Editor Eli Porter, Sam opens up about the importance of consistency, the value of simple habits, and the mindset required to thrive in both the fitness and fashion industries.

You’re known for balancing both fitness and modelling. How do these two worlds influence each other in your daily life? – For me, fitness is the foundation of everything. When I’m training consistently, eating well, and looking after my health, I show up as a more confident and grounded version of myself. That naturally carries over into modelling the same way it would into any workplace. It helps me connect with people on set, feel comfortable in my own skin, and handle long days with more energy. Fitness gives me the discipline and structure that makes the modelling side feel easier and more enjoyable.

What inspired you and your twin brother to launch your coaching program, and what sets it apart from other fitness initiatives? – The first person I ever helped was my twin brother, Will. Seeing his transformation – physically, mentally, and in his confidence – sparked something in me. That feeling of helping someone level up their life was what made me shift into coaching. Will eventually saw how much joy it brought me and came on board, and doing this together has made it even more special.

We’re not the typical cookie-cutter online coaches. Everything we do is built around real connection and real lifestyle change. It’s not transactional. It’s about understanding people, understanding their lives, and building routines that actually fit – something sustainable that improves both physical and mental wellbeing.

Can you walk us through your typical training week? How do you keep your workouts fresh and motivating? – My training week is very simple by design. I lift five days a week, I walk every day, and I sprint once or twice a week. Training doesn’t need to be complicated – in fact, constantly changing your routine makes it harder to track progress. Once you find a structure that works for you, the key is sticking with it long enough to actually improve.

The motivation comes from the discipline and from how good it makes me feel day to day.

In a city as active as Melbourne, what are your favourite outdoor spots for staying fit or unwinding after a shoot? – I grew up playing AFL and it’s still my number one way to stay active outdoors. The fitness, the team energy, the camaraderie – nothing beats it. It’s definitely not ideal sometimes turning up to a shoot with a cheeky bruise, but the team usually works their magic!

Outside of footy, I enjoy running around Bayside Melbourne. Perfect for clearing your head, getting some sun, and feeling connected to home.

How do you adjust your fitness routine when preparing for a modelling job? – I like to stay fairly lean year-round, which means there’s never a need for anything extreme in the lead-up to a shoot. I keep things consistent – good training, plenty of movement, and solid nutrition. If anything, I might tighten things up slightly or increase my steps, but it’s always small adjustments.

I think everyone can feel and look their best year-round with the right habits. Staying ready is much easier than trying to get ready last minute.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned about nutrition and fueling your body for both modelling and athletic performance? – Nutrition is everything. You simply can’t out-train a poor diet. If you want to feel good, recover well, perform athletically, and look your best, you need to fuel your body properly – with the right foods and the right amounts.

There’s no one perfect way to eat because everyone is different. It’s about finding what works for your body and your lifestyle, and being consistent. When your nutrition is dialled in, everything else becomes easier.

Many people struggle with consistency. What are your top three tips for staying on track with fitness and health goals? – The top 3 tips:

Choose consistency over perfection. You won’t feel amazing every day, and that’s normal. Showing up regularly is what creates results. Do it for you – not for anyone else. When your goals come from self-respect instead of comparison, staying committed feels natural. Don’t overcomplicate things. People fall off when they set unrealistic standards. Keep your routine simple, realistic, and achievable, and build from there.

Working with your twin must be unique! How do you motivate each other, and do you ever get competitive? – Will’s my best mate. We love the same things and we’ve always pushed each other in a really positive way. If one of us is flat, the other brings the energy – it’s constant support.

We’re competitive in a healthy way, which makes training more fun, but the goal is always to see each other win. Finding someone you genuinely connect with for training can completely change your relationship with health and fitness.

What advice would you give aspiring models who want to build a physique that’s both strong and camera-ready? – Keep it simple. Find a routine that works for your lifestyle, avoid overtraining, and focus on eating properly. Keep intensity high and stay patient. A camera-ready physique is built through consistency over time, not quick fixes.

Are there any wellness or recovery practices you swear by during busy periods? – The basics always matter most. First, look at your nutrition – if you’re not fueling well, everything else becomes harder. After that, sleep is number one. I always say to sleep like your life depends on it because in many ways it does.

I’m also a huge believer in saunas. They’re incredibly underrated for stress, recovery, sleep, and mental clarity. During busy periods, keeping those foundations solid is what keeps my energy high.

How do you approach body positivity and self-confidence in such an appearance-focused industry? – It starts with not comparing yourself to other people. In this industry, that can be tough, but comparison only pulls you away from confidence. I focus on being proud of who I am and understanding that some things are simply out of my control.

What is in my control is how I treat my body – training well, eating well, sleeping properly, and living in a way that makes me feel good. When you take care of yourself, confidence becomes a natural by-product.

What’s one underrated exercise or health habit you think everyone should try, and why? – Walking! It’s low-impact, reduces stress, helps keep you in a great fat-burning zone, and actually improves recovery instead of taking away from it. It’s also social – you can walk with a mate, take a call, or clear your mind.

Walking has been shown to reduce all-cause mortality, improve heart health, support digestion, boost mental clarity, and enhance sleep. It’s incredibly simple, but it makes every other part of your life and training better.

Model Sam Collins – follow @__samcollins

Agency: BROOKLYN Mgmt – brooklynmgmt.com.au

Photographer Ed Purnomo – www.edpurnomo.com