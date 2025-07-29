in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, HEROES MODELS NEW YORK, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Premium Models, Uno Models, Why Not Models

Ciao MMSCENE: Stefano Scholtens by Borislav Utjesinovic

Meet Stefano Scholtens, the newest face in our lineup

Stefano Scholtens
Photography by Borislav Utjesinovic for MMSCENE Magazine

Up and comer Stefano Scholtens fronts the latest edition of Ciao MMSCENE, our portrait series introducing models on the rise. The story was captured during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week by fashion photographer Borislav Utjesinovic.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Born in the Dominican Republic and currently based in Milan, Stefano made his runway debut as a worldwide exclusive for Bottega Veneta’s Spring Summer 2025 show. He also walked for brands such as Corneliani, System, and Drôle de Monsieur. His editorial credits include appearances in GQ Portugal, Esquire China, and Men’s Folio Singapore.

Stefano is represented by Luis Menieur Model Management in the Dominican Republic, Why Not Model Management in Milan, HEROES Model Management in New York, Premium Models in Paris, The MiLK Collective in London, and Uno Models in Barcelona.

Previous editions of Ciao MMSCENE featured promising new faces such as Oliver Robertson, Chazz Moon, Artur Costa, and Kosse Diao, lensed by Borislav Utjesinovic and interviewed by our Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic. With each new edition, Ciao MMSCENE highlights emerging models like Stefano Scholtens, providing a platform for fresh faces. Stay tuned for more from the series.

Model Stefano Scholtens – @scholtensstefano
Photographer Borislav Utjesinovic – @borislavutjesinovic

Written by Ana Markovic

