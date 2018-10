Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Diego Villareal captured JW Anderson Mini-Book special for ODDA Magazine‘s latest edition featuring models Zach Hartman, Daan van der Deen, Maximilian Mertz, Theo, Tommy, and Sam Evans among others. In charge of creative direction was David Martin.

Discover more of the story featuring pieces from JW Anderson‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 collection below:





For more log on to oddamagazine.com