MMSCENE TECH: 4 Gadgets Any Man Should Try in 2020

As we confidently enter the second decade of the 21st century, technology will seem to keep on playing a crucial role in our lives. We are invaded by apps, gadgets, gizmos, and devices that promise to simplify your existence on one level while complicating it on another.

If you don’t want to end up spending a fortune on products and services you’re not going to use, here are five of the most important gadgets you can successfully integrate into your daily life and make use of them constantly.

A smartwatch

If you don’t own one already, it’s high time you stepped into 2020 boasting a brand new wrist gizmo that can keep all your apps in order and provide essential information about your sleeping and training patterns, diet habits, and others. Whether you’re going for the newest Apple Watch Series 5 or more affordable brands, there are few things you won’t be able to do with this gadget.

From checking your emails, texts, phone calls, and apps to recording the number of steps you made that day or how useful that power nap was, a smartwatch is the only virtual assistant you need to get through the day.

An electric scooter

If you don’t have enough money to buy your dream Tesla just yet, this doesn’t mean you have to keep on polluting the environment with your old car. As new sustainable technologies become more accessible, you can opt for alternative vehicles to move from one place to another.

Granted these products don’t have a battery autonomy of more than 10-20 miles, they are still useful enough to help you run errands in a big city without even taking your car out of your garage. And, if you’re looking for a professional review of some of the coolest electric scooters to invest your money in, feel free to take any of these proposals out for a spin.

A portable projector & speaker

Next time you’re gathering your friends to watch the latest episode of your favorite show don’t cram in front of the laptop or the TV. Devices such as Nebula are designed to share any video, image or presentation from your phone, laptop or TV, projects on the entire wall for everyone to see.

You can easily connect it to any USB or HDMI device, including streaming devices or gaming consoles, which gives you unlimited possibilities of spending quality time with your friends or family. And, if this didn’t convince you, Nebula also features a built-in high-quality speaker system, creating the effect of a true home cinema.

It is lightweight, compact, and small enough to be carried in your backpack so you’re set for your next trip.

Phone Camera Lens Set

Why spend a fortune on a professional camera when you can take photos of similar quality with the help of any decent smartphone and a lens set?

One of the biggest trends in the industry of smartphones in the past few years seems to be the continuous improvement of phone cameras and their resolution. With giants like Huawei, Samsung, and Apple battling for their market supremacy, the end customer will surely benefit from innovative technologies and better products.

However, phone cameras remain somewhat limited in terms of functions but, with the help of a lens set, you can change that. If you’re a passionate photographer, you’ll be happy to hear that you can now take pictures with reduced glare or from a wider angle without carrying your heavy camera with you all the time.

So, which one of these gadgets sparked your interest in the upcoming year?