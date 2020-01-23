in Advertising Campaigns, Louis Vuitton, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020

Delfin Finley, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, Macky Dabo + More for Louis Vuitton

On the shores of Tangiers in Morocco, photographer Viviane Sassen captured Louis Vuitton Men’s SS20 campaign

Louis Vuitton
©Louis Vuitton, Photography by Viviane Sassen

Discover Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign lenseded by fashion photographer Viviane Sassen, with creative direction from Lina Kutsovskaya. In charge of styling were Ben Perreira and Christine Centenera, with set design from Daryl McGregor, and casting direction by Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Martin Cullen, and makeup artist Irena Ruben. Stars of the campaign are Delfin Finley, Jeremiah Berko Fourdjour, and Macky Dabo among others.

Taking Africa as its starting point, the campaign explores the region from the inside: featuring local talent in local contexts, captured by artists with ties to that region. The first chapter of the African leg of this global journey was shot by Viviane Sassen as an evocative ode to Morocco. From the bohemian spirit of Tangier to the nonconformist magic of the “Blue City” of Chefchaouen, it’s a story of blending cultures told through a mix of street-cast models—from Morocco, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon, Congo, and Angola—and notable up-and-comers like painter Delfin Finley, skateboarder Tyshawn Jones, and actor Gustav Lindh.

