There are multiple ways to make money on the internet. If you are unsatisfied with your current financial situation, improving it is possible by spending some time learning a method and then working on it.

Keep in mind, though, that some niches are quite competitive, and you are not guaranteed to succeed. However, plenty of people have found happiness working on the internet, and they are a good indication that it should be possible.

Also, if the first attempt is not successful, do not fret too much and move on to the next idea. It is about determination and desire to create a reliable source of income.

Idea #1 – Ecommerce Venture

An ecommerce venture could be just the thing to start. Given the ongoing pandemic, the ecommerce industry continues to grow. Statista projects that the total worth of it should reach about 4.10 trillion dollars worldwide by the end of 2020. After all, people find it more convenient to do their shopping online, be it products or services. Not to mention how some goods are not available in brick and mortar stores because they had to close down for the time being.

But what about the idea? Perhaps you would be interested in a direct to garment printing t-shirt project? Or maybe you would rather spend some time researching and find a market that is not too oversaturated? For example, new smart home devices. And what about finding a talented artist who creates handcrafts and wants to sell them?

The possibilities are not endless, but there are quite a few choices. The important thing is to start learning about ecommerce and venturing forth until you find a suitable niche.

Idea #2 – Customer Support

Customer support work is not the most exciting thing in the world, but it can still net you decent money. These days, online stores struggle to keep up with queries from customers. They need help, and you could be the one to lend them your hand.

Working in customer support is manageable with other ventures, particularly if you do not have too many questions that you need to respond to. It also helps when there are no phone calls to deal with, as those can be pretty problematic at times.

Ideally, you should aim to find a position that has to answer questions on social media, emails, and live chat on a website.

Idea #3 – Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistant gigs are available on social media groups and freelancer platforms like Fiverr and UpWork.

The work varies depending on who your employer is. Some VAs stick to taking calls and answering emails. Others spend time on data entry or writing articles.

Working as a virtual assistant is a good opportunity to learn. In addition to gaining experience, you will also have a chance to expand your network by proving yourself worthy to the employer. And when you decide to move forward and aim for a better job, a reference from someone who knows people will go a long way to help you.

Idea #4 – Online Education

The growth of online education is not stopping. The tendency is present not just because of students learning remotely. Adults are looking to improve, as well. Be it new career opportunities or something that they have aspired to learn for a while, free time during the pandemic helps.

Becoming someone who creates online courses is not that difficult, even if you lack an educational background.

Find a topic that you think would sell, collect as many different resources, and compile relevant information into a form that is easy to digest. It can be educational videos on YouTube or courses on platforms like Skillshare and Udemy. Both options are monetizable.

Idea #5 – Blogging

Writing a blog is more than just a way to express yourself. Plenty of bloggers are making a bank by promoting digital products like online courses or e-books. Selling custom-made t-shirts, mugs, and hoodies is also a good monetization method. And then, some create a crowdfunding page and let their audience support the blog.

It will take a while to establish yourself as a blogger that has a loyal reader base. However, if you emphasize content quality, include visuals like infographics, and even collaborate with other bloggers, making a living from blogging is possible.

Idea #6 – Affiliate Marketing

The goal of affiliate marketing is to redirect people to a website of a product you are promoting and get them to buy the original product or something else while the browser cookies are still active.

Amazon and ClickBank are the most popular affiliate programs due to the sheer number of products they offer.

When you create an affiliate website, be sure to find an evergreen niche—no seasonal stuff, like ice skates, bikinis, or winter hats.

It may take time before you receive a steady influx of traffic, but do not worry about it and work on SEO as well as other marketing channels. Once you make your first sale, reinvest the money and scale the business.