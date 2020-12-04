Actor YANG YANG is the New Brand Ambassador of DUNHILL

Fashion brand Dunhill introduces Chinese actor Yang Yang as their newest Global Brand Ambassador. Yang and Dunhill’s creative director Mark Weston first meet at brand’s Fall Winter 2020.21 show in Paris. Chinese actor will represent Dunhill at this year’s GQ China Men of the Year Awards.

As a British luxury House, Dunhill has always fascinated me and I am honoured to be their Global Brand Ambassador. When I met Mark in Paris at the show, it was clear to me that we hold many shared sensibilities and I am looking forward to continuing our work together. – Yang