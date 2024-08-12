MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jordan Huxhold by Benjo Arwas
Stylist Shalev Lavan and photographer Benjo Arwas team up for our latest exclusive story
For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Benjo Arwas captures model Jordan Huxhold from Vision Models. In charge of styling is Shalev Lavan, assisted by Cassidy Mamula. Grooming is done by Nicole Chew.
For this session, Jordan is wearing selected pieces from Rick Owens, The Row, Balenciaga, Levis, thefrankieshop, Aritzia, Kangol, Saint Laurent, coconutlove, Shani Shemer, Anoeses, Prada, Oribe, Chanel, Blumarine, Gucci, and Ralph Lauren.
Photographer + Director + Video – Benjo Arwas @benjoarwas
Model – Jordan Huxhold @ VISION MODELS @jhuxhold
Stylist – Shalev Lavan @ The Visionaries @shalevlavan
Grooming – Nicole Chew @ Art Department @chewchewtrain
Using Oribe haircare and Chanel beauty
Sylist Assistant – Cassidy Mamula @cassidy.mamula
Video Post Production – WE Studio