MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jordan Huxhold by Benjo Arwas

Stylist Shalev Lavan and photographer Benjo Arwas team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Benjo Arwas captures model Jordan Huxhold from Vision Models. In charge of styling is Shalev Lavan, assisted by Cassidy Mamula. Grooming is done by Nicole Chew.

For this session, Jordan is wearing selected pieces from Rick Owens, The Row, Balenciaga, Levis, thefrankieshop, Aritzia, Kangol, Saint Laurent, coconutlove, Shani Shemer, Anoeses, Prada, Oribe, Chanel, Blumarine, Gucci, and Ralph Lauren.

Blazer BALENCIAGA, Denim LEVIS, Denim THEFRANKIESHOP, Belts ARITZIA / Photography © Benjo Arwas for MMSCENE
Top BLUMARINE, Pants GUCCI / Photography © Benjo Arwas for MMSCENE
Top RICK OWENS, Pants and belt THE ROW / Photography © Benjo Arwas for MMSCENE
Top RICK OWENS, Pants and belt THE ROW / Photography © Benjo Arwas for MMSCENE
Top SHANI SHEMER from FWRD, Corset ANOESES, Pants RICK OWENS, Shoes PRADA / Photography © Benjo Arwas for MMSCENE
Set THEFRANKIESHOP, Blazer RALPH LAUREN / Photography © Benjo Arwas for MMSCENE
Set THEFRANKIESHOP, Blazer RALPH LAUREN / Photography © Benjo Arwas for MMSCENE
Set THEFRANKIESHOP, Blazer RALPH LAUREN / Photography © Benjo Arwas for MMSCENE
Beret KANGOL, Full SAINT LAURENT vintage look, Necklace COCONUTLOVE / Photography © Benjo Arwas for MMSCENE
Beret KANGOL, Full SAINT LAURENT vintage look, Necklace COCONUTLOVE / Photography © Benjo Arwas for MMSCENE
Beret KANGOL, Full SAINT LAURENT vintage look, Necklace COCONUTLOVE / Photography © Benjo Arwas for MMSCENE
Denim LEVIS, Denim THEFRANKIESHOP, Belts ARITZIA / Photography © Benjo Arwas for MMSCENE
Blazer BALENCIAGA, Denim LEVIS, Denim THEFRANKIESHOP, Belts ARITZIA / Photography © Benjo Arwas for MMSCENE

Photographer + Director + Video – Benjo Arwas @benjoarwas
Model – Jordan Huxhold @ VISION MODELS @jhuxhold
Stylist – Shalev Lavan @ The Visionaries @shalevlavan
Grooming – Nicole Chew @ Art Department @chewchewtrain
Using Oribe haircare and Chanel beauty 
Sylist Assistant – Cassidy Mamula @cassidy.mamula
Video Post Production – WE Studio

Written by Pavle Banovic

