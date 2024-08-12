MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jordan Huxhold by Benjo Arwas

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Benjo Arwas captures model Jordan Huxhold from Vision Models. In charge of styling is Shalev Lavan, assisted by Cassidy Mamula. Grooming is done by Nicole Chew.

For this session, Jordan is wearing selected pieces from Rick Owens, The Row, Balenciaga, Levis, thefrankieshop, Aritzia, Kangol, Saint Laurent, coconutlove, Shani Shemer, Anoeses, Prada, Oribe, Chanel, Blumarine, Gucci, and Ralph Lauren.

Photographer + Director + Video – Benjo Arwas @benjoarwas

Model – Jordan Huxhold @ VISION MODELS @jhuxhold

Stylist – Shalev Lavan @ The Visionaries @shalevlavan

Grooming – Nicole Chew @ Art Department @chewchewtrain

Using Oribe haircare and Chanel beauty

Sylist Assistant – Cassidy Mamula @cassidy.mamula

Video Post Production – WE Studio