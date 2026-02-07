Anatol Modzelewski and Francesco Cicerchia for Tod’s



Two rising forces in men’s modeling bring Italian elegance to life in Tod’s latest Italian Stories campaign shot along the Amalfi Coast.

Polish model Anatol Modzelewski and Italian model Francesco Cicerchia take center stage in Tod’s Spring Summer 2026 campaign, lending their distinct presences to a visual narrative that celebrates the essence of Italian living. Captured by renowned British photographer Alasdair McLellan at the historic Torre della Limonaia in Maiori, the campaign continues Tod’s Italian Stories series with imagery that transforms everyday moments into expressions of refined elegance.

The campaign unfolds against the sun-drenched backdrop of the Amalfi Coast, where Modzelewski and Cicerchia embody the spirit of friendship, spontaneity, and the effortless charm that defines la dolce vita. Under the creative direction of Kevin Tekinel, Charles Levai, and Tod’s Creative Director Matteo Tamburini, the two models navigate scenes of poolside leisure and Mediterranean vistas, their natural chemistry bringing warmth and authenticity to each frame.

Anatol Modzelewski

Anatol Modzelewski has rapidly established himself as one of the most sought-after faces in contemporary men’s modeling. The Polish model brings a striking combination of classical features and modern sensibility to his work, qualities that have earned him representation across the globe’s most prestigious markets.

In New York, Soul Artist Management guides his career, positioning him for high-profile campaigns and editorial work in the American market. Bananas Models represents him in Paris, the epicenter of luxury fashion, while Independent Model Management handles his presence in Milan. His London representation through Chapter Management and Barcelona coverage via Trend Model Management solidify his standing in key European fashion capitals.

Modzelewski’s reach extends throughout the continent with nest model management in Berlin, IMM Bruxelles in Brussels, and M4 Models in Hamburg. His presence in emerging markets includes DAMAN in Istanbul, while Scandinavian representation comes through Idol Looks in Oslo and MIKAs in Stockholm. The Asian market is covered by Bon Image Corp. in Tokyo, and METRO Models handles his Swiss presence in Zurich. His mother agency, i.mgmt based in Warsaw, discovered and developed his talent before launching him onto the international stage.

The Tod’s campaign represents a significant moment in Modzelewski’s trajectory, aligning him with a heritage Italian luxury house known for its commitment to craftsmanship and timeless style.

Francesco Cicerchia

Italian model Francesco Cicerchia brings an authentic Mediterranean presence to the Tod’s Spring Summer 2026 campaign. As a native Italian, Cicerchia embodies the very lifestyle the campaign celebrates, lending genuine warmth and ease to Alasdair McLellan’s intimate imagery.

Cicerchia’s career is anchored by powerhouse representation on both sides of the Atlantic. Marilyn Agency handles his presence in New York and Paris, two of the industry’s most competitive markets. IMG Models, one of modeling’s most prestigious agencies, represents him in both Milan and London, underscoring his status as a rising talent with serious commercial and editorial appeal.

His European footprint extends through Two Management, which represents him across Barcelona, Berlin, and Los Angeles, demonstrating the agency’s confidence in his versatility and global appeal. Visage Management covers the Swiss market in Zurich, completing his continental presence. His mother agency, Fashion Art Wise Management based in Rome, nurtured his early career and remains the foundation of his professional journey.

For Cicerchia, the Tod’s campaign carries particular significance. Representing an iconic Italian house in a campaign shot on Italian soil, styled by Charlotte Collet and celebrating Italian craftsmanship, connects him to his cultural heritage while showcasing his evolution as a model.

The Complete Campaign

Together, Modzelewski and Cicerchia join fellow models Hedi Ben Tekaya, Lulu Tenney, and Penelope Ternes in bringing Tod’s vision of contemporary Italian elegance to life. The campaign highlights the brand’s iconic pieces including the Gommino loafer, Red Dot sneaker, T Timeless Bag, and the exceptionally crafted Pashmy Jacket.

