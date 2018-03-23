No Jacket Required by Marco Conte for MMSCENE #021 Issue

No Jacket Required story captured by fashion photographer Marco Conte for MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition features models Matheus Plentz at Fashion Model Management, Matteo Pagani at D’Management and Matthew Williams at Urban Models Milano. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Cristina Florence Galati and Carmen Anna Romano. Grooming is work of Matteo Bartolini.

For the story models were styled in selected pieces from Brunello Cucinelli, Andrea Pompilio, Nicopanda, Canali, N°21, LC23, Missoni, and more.

Discover more of the session below:







left:

Total look Brunello Cucinelli

shoes Watson & Parker

right:

Total look Antonio Marras

shoes Vans



Total look Missoni

Total look Canali



Total look Versus Versace



left to right:

raincoat LC23

jacket and shirt DOPPIAA

jacket Andrea Pompilio

sweater Avant Toi

bomber jacket Wrangler

jacket Barena Venezia

shirt Costumei



Bomber jacket Nicopanda

suit LC23

shirt Wrangler