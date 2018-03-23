No Jacket Required by Marco Conte for MMSCENE #021 Issue

Marco Conte

No Jacket Required story captured by fashion photographer Marco Conte for MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition features models Matheus Plentz at Fashion Model Management, Matteo Pagani at D’Management and Matthew Williams at Urban Models Milano. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Cristina Florence Galati and Carmen Anna Romano. Grooming is work of Matteo Bartolini.

For the story models were styled in selected pieces from Brunello Cucinelli, Andrea Pompilio, Nicopanda, Canali, N°21, LC23, Missoni, and more.

Discover more of the session below:


Marco Conte

Marco Conte


left:
Total look Brunello Cucinelli
shoes Watson & Parker

right:
Total look Antonio Marras
shoes Vans


Total look Missoni

Total look Canali


Total look Versus Versace


left to right:

raincoat LC23
jacket and shirt DOPPIAA

jacket Andrea Pompilio
sweater Avant Toi

bomber jacket Wrangler
jacket Barena Venezia
shirt Costumei


Bomber jacket Nicopanda
suit LC23
shirt Wrangler

