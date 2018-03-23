No Jacket Required by Marco Conte for MMSCENE #021 Issue
No Jacket Required story captured by fashion photographer Marco Conte for MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition features models Matheus Plentz at Fashion Model Management, Matteo Pagani at D’Management and Matthew Williams at Urban Models Milano. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Cristina Florence Galati and Carmen Anna Romano. Grooming is work of Matteo Bartolini.
OUT NOW IN PRINT $23.90 & DIGITAL $4.90
For the story models were styled in selected pieces from Brunello Cucinelli, Andrea Pompilio, Nicopanda, Canali, N°21, LC23, Missoni, and more.
Discover more of the session below:
left:
Total look Brunello Cucinelli
shoes Watson & Parker
right:
Total look Antonio Marras
shoes Vans
Total look Missoni
Total look Canali
Total look Versus Versace
left to right:
raincoat LC23
jacket and shirt DOPPIAA
jacket Andrea Pompilio
sweater Avant Toi
bomber jacket Wrangler
jacket Barena Venezia
shirt Costumei
Bomber jacket Nicopanda
suit LC23
shirt Wrangler