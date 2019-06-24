OLIVER GREENALL FOR MMSCENE ISSUE 031

Model, actor and director OLIVER GREENALL takes MMSCENE Magazine Issue 031 with cover story captured in Brussels by fashion photographer Kris De Smedt. Styling is work of Pierre Gorzala, with grooming from Kim Theylaert.
For the cover Oliver, who is represented by Marilyn Agency, is wearing a jacket from Junya Watanabe Man Fall Winter 2019/20 collection.
Photographer KRIS DE SMEDT – www.krisdesmedt.com
Stylist PIERRE GORZALA – pierregorzala.eu
Grooming KIM THEYLAERT using Dior and Bumble & Bumble
Model OLIVER GREENALL at Marilyn Agency – @olliegreenall
Stylist Assistant HELENE MARIAGE
