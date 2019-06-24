in Covers, Exclusive, Marilyn Agency, MMSCENE Magazine

OLIVER GREENALL FOR MMSCENE ISSUE 031

Model, actor and director poses for MMSCENE Summer 2019 Issue

Model, actor and director OLIVER GREENALL takes MMSCENE Magazine Issue 031 with cover story captured in Brussels by fashion photographer Kris De Smedt. Styling is work of Pierre Gorzala, with grooming from Kim Theylaert.

For the cover Oliver, who is represented by Marilyn Agency, is wearing a jacket from Junya Watanabe Man Fall Winter 2019/20 collection.

Pre-order the new issue out tomorrow featuring an exclusive interview with Oliver here.

Photographer KRIS DE SMEDTwww.krisdesmedt.com
Stylist PIERRE GORZALA – pierregorzala.eu
Grooming KIM THEYLAERT using Dior and Bumble & Bumble
Model OLIVER GREENALL at Marilyn Agency – @olliegreenall
Stylist Assistant HELENE MARIAGE

MMSCENE MAGAZINE

