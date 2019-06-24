Joao Knorr is the Cover Star of Wonderland Magazine Summer 2019 Issue

Top model Joao Knorr at Next Models takes the cover of Wonderland Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition lensed by fashion photographer Bartek Szmigulski. In charge of styling was Way Perry, who for the cover selected look from Polo Ralph Lauren‘s Pride capsule collection.
Beauty is work of hair stylist Kim Roy, and makeup artist Adam de Cruz, both represented by One Represents. Production by Federica Barletta.
Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Wonderland Magazine – www.wonderlandmagazine.com
