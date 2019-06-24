in Covers, Editorial, Joao Knorr, Magazines, NEXT Models

Joao Knorr is the Cover Star of Wonderland Magazine Summer 2019 Issue

Wonderland Magazine Summer 2019 Issue Features Joao Knorr

Joao Knorr
Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Wonderland Magazine

Top model Joao Knorr at Next Models takes the cover of Wonderland Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition lensed by fashion photographer Bartek Szmigulski. In charge of styling was Way Perry, who for the cover selected look from Polo Ralph Lauren‘s Pride capsule collection.

Related: MMSCENE Magazine’s Exclusive Interview with JOAO KNORR

Beauty is work of hair stylist Kim Roy, and makeup artist Adam de Cruz, both represented by One Represents. Production by Federica Barletta.

Photography © Bartek Szmigulski for Wonderland Magazine – www.wonderlandmagazine.com

CoversmagazinesTop Models

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

OLIVER GREENALL FOR MMSCENE ISSUE 031
Celine Men

Niall, Steffen, Tobias & Jens Model Celine Men Winter 2019 Collection