Alex Salgado in Raw Youth MMSCENE Exclusive

Stylist David Reyes and photographer Vinyet Feliubadaló team up with model Alex Salgado for our latest exclusive story.

Alex Salgado in Raw Youth
Full look: David Catalán

Raw Youth introduces model Alex Salgado in the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographed by Vinyet Feliubadaló. Represented by The Squad Management, Salgado channels raw intensity and youthful defiance, projecting energy and control in each frame. The series captures him with an expressive physicality that moves between sharp detail and fluid motion, creating a visual rhythm both spontaneous and deliberate.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Stylist David Reyes curates looks from David Catalán, New Rock, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Adrián Catalán, Paraíso, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Timberland, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, J.W. Anderson, Belacartes, Victor Von Schwarz, Marina Serre, Cedoublé, Diesel, Balenciaga, Canali, Gucci, and Etro. Discover the full story with Alex Salgado below.

T-shirt: Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Shorts: Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Boots: Timberland
Alex Salgado in Raw Youth
Shirt: Canali, Jacket: Gucci, Tie: Etro
Full look: David Catalán, Boots: New Rock
Alex Salgado in Raw Youth
Vest: Victor Von Schwarz, Shirt: Marina Serre, Pants: Victor Von Schwarz, Shoes: Cedoublé
Hat: Burberry, Scarf: Luis Vuitton, Sweater: Adrián Catalán, Pants: Paraíso
Alex Salgado in Raw Youth
Sweater: Paraíso, Jacket: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Pants: J.W Anderson, Shoes: Belacartes
Total look: Diesel, Shoes: Balenciaga

Title: Raw Youth
Photographer: Vinyet Feliubadaló
Model: Alex Salgado
Stylist: David Reyes
Agency: The Squad Management

Written by Jana Kostic

