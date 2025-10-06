Alex Salgado in Raw Youth MMSCENE Exclusive

Raw Youth introduces model Alex Salgado in the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographed by Vinyet Feliubadaló. Represented by The Squad Management, Salgado channels raw intensity and youthful defiance, projecting energy and control in each frame. The series captures him with an expressive physicality that moves between sharp detail and fluid motion, creating a visual rhythm both spontaneous and deliberate.

Stylist David Reyes curates looks from David Catalán, New Rock, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Adrián Catalán, Paraíso, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Timberland, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, J.W. Anderson, Belacartes, Victor Von Schwarz, Marina Serre, Cedoublé, Diesel, Balenciaga, Canali, Gucci, and Etro. Discover the full story with Alex Salgado below.

Title: Raw Youth

Photographer: Vinyet Feliubadaló

Model: Alex Salgado

Stylist: David Reyes

Agency: The Squad Management