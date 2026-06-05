Alfie Nickerson Fronts Jimmy Choo Summer 2026 Campaign

Jimmy Choo presents its Summer 2026 men’s campaign, titled “Summer in Bloom,” with flower grower and model Alfie Nickerson. Shot in the British countryside, the campaign follows Nickerson among flowers and green foliage, with his dachshund, Wolfie, making a cameo.

“Summer in Bloom” continues the “Creators” narrative that Jimmy Choo introduced with the Spring 2026 men’s campaign. The ongoing series focuses on makers working across different disciplines and examines how creative practice shapes their lives. Nickerson brings flower growing into that format, discussing the natural and temporary beauty of his favorite blooms while appearing throughout the countryside setting.

The campaign presents a calm vision of the British summer. Colorful flowers and dense greenery surround Nickerson as he works, walks and reflects on the plants he grows. Jimmy Choo describes him as confident, playfully irreverent and closely connected to the place he has shaped around his work.

Nature informs the campaign through color, floral details and the English rose motif. The motif appears across the Summer 2026 men’s collection, which takes familiar footwear types and updates them through material, texture and construction. The capsule moves across different settings through a concise selection of shoes, bags and sunglasses.

The Eliot Slipper returns in hand-woven leather, giving the familiar shape a textured surface. The Meadow Sandal updates the fisherman’s sandal through a modern construction and an English rose placed on the buckle.

Jimmy Choo positions the Vine Lace Up as the collection’s main dress shoe. The heeled Oxford features floral detailing on the sole, bringing the season’s botanical references into a formal style. Its raised shape introduces a sharper proportion within the capsule and expands the range beyond slippers and sandals.

Casual footwear arrives through the Diamond Maxi Trainer. The house signature returns with a woven upper that continues the collection’s interest in texture. The trainer supports the campaign’s focus on pieces that move across different environments and sit comfortably within an everyday wardrobe.

The Bar Holdall leads the accessories offering. Jimmy Choo gives the spacious carryall its namesake Bar hardware, using the metal detail to define the bag’s exterior. New sunglasses complete the capsule and extend the collection beyond footwear.