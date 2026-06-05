Fiorucci Menswear Pre-Spring 2027

Fiorucci launches Pre-Spring 2027 as the first chapter of Innocent Sinners, a two-part collection that opens not with noise but with arrival. The premise is simple and confident: a day still full of possibility, a wardrobe built for someone who already knows where they are going.

For the men, the collection works through familiar Fiorucci language, denim, archival motifs, angels, objects with history, but pulls it firmly into the present. An oversized denim shirt carries painterly floral print in washed, muted tones, worn as a set with a matching midi-length piece that lands somewhere between workwear and art object. The proportions are deliberate: wide through the shoulder, relaxed through the body, with enough structure to hold. Nothing here is accidental.

The wardrobe reads as collected rather than constructed. Pieces feel like they have been worn before, lived with, chosen again. That ease is the point. All-over prints and denim remain central, but the approach to both is restrained, grounded in proportion and movement rather than spectacle.

The Fiorucci man for Pre-Spring 2027 is a curious nomad, independent and observant, guided by instinct rather than trend. It is a strong opening chapter, one that sets a clear tone for what Innocent Sinners intends to become.

Discover the full collection on DSCENE Magazine including the Fiorucci Spring Summer 2027 womenwear looks.