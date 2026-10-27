Giorgio Armani Unveils Fall Winter 2026 Campaign With Hu Ge

Giorgio Armani presents its Fall Winter 2026.27 campaign featuring Chinese actor and global ambassador Hu Ge. Photographer Joseph Cardo captures the campaign, with Mauro Demestria handling styling. The project introduces the first menswear collection designed by Leo Dell’Orco, who assumed creative responsibility following the death of Giorgio Armani in September 2025. The season marks an important transition for the Italian fashion house, introducing Dell’Orco’s approach to the established codes of Armani menswear.

Hu Ge continues his relationship with Giorgio Armani through the latest campaign, bringing his presence in Chinese cinema and television to the house’s seasonal presentation. His association with the Italian label spans several years, beginning with his appointment as an Emporio Armani ambassador for China and the Asia-Pacific region before his promotion to global ambassador of Giorgio Armani in 2020.

The Fall Winter 2026.27 collection, titled Cangiante, takes its name from the Italian word for iridescence. Dell’Orco introduced the collection during Milan Fashion Week in January 2026, presenting a menswear direction centered on fluid tailoring, soft proportions, and fabrics that respond to changes in light.

The designer builds on Giorgio Armani’s recognizable approach to relaxed construction, introducing subtle adjustments to familiar silhouettes. Jackets follow the body through gently defined shapes, while trousers maintain fluid proportions. The collection explores an understated wardrobe through material texture and carefully selected colors.

Shades of grey, beige, navy, and black establish the foundation of the seasonal palette. Dell’Orco introduces purple, green, and iridescent accents, extending the color range through carefully considered applications. These tones appear across garments that explore the visual effects of changing light and fabric surfaces.

Velvet, cashmere, chenille, crepe, and wool contribute to the collection’s tactile character. The designer also incorporates outerwear and layered pieces, developing the seasonal wardrobe through soft constructions and varied material finishes. The approach reflects Dell’Orco’s understanding of the house, which he developed over four decades working alongside Giorgio Armani.

Born in Shanghai in 1982, Hu Ge studied acting at the Shanghai Theatre Academy before establishing himself through Chinese television. He gained widespread recognition for his leading role in Chinese Paladin in 2005 and later appeared in acclaimed productions including The Disguiser and Nirvana in Fire.

His performance in Nirvana in Fire earned him major acting honors, including a Magnolia Award and recognition at the Golden Eagle Awards. More recently, he starred in Blossoms Shanghai, the television series directed by Wong Kar-wai, which brought him another Magnolia Award for Best Actor. His film credits include The Wild Goose Lake, which further expanded his career beyond television.

Hu Ge’s connection with Armani began before his global appointment. He appeared in the Emporio Armani Spring Summer 2017 campaign, photographed by Lachlan Bailey, and later fronted Giorgio Armani campaigns featuring ready-to-wear and eyewear. His continued participation has made him a recurring face of the Italian house.