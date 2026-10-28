Kit Harington Embraces the Cold in Kith Winter 2026

Kith has enlisted Kit Harington to front its Winter 2026 campaign, taking the actor into the English countryside for a short film and accompanying photography. The campaign introduces the latest seasonal offering from Ronnie Fieg‘s label, which focuses on cold-weather dressing, layered silhouettes, and collaborations with several established footwear brands. Harington brings a familiar face to the project, particularly through his portrayal of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, a connection that gives the winter campaign an additional cultural reference.

The short film follows Harington as he walks through the English countryside. A reading of Wallace Stevens‘ poem The Snow Man, first published in 1921, accompanies the footage. The poem examines the experience of observing a frozen winter scene, establishing the tone of the campaign through its language and seasonal imagery. The choice also recalls Harington’s association with Jon Snow, one of the actor’s most recognizable roles.

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Outerwear plays a central role in the collection, with Kith revisiting several familiar silhouettes. The Corey Puffer, Midi Puffer, and Maverick Puffer return in updated fabrics with seasonal detailing. New pieces include the Wax Cotton Darcy Cropped Hunting Jacket, Reversible Knit Jaysen Bomber, and Shearling Patchwork Becker Jacket.

The apparel offering extends to knitwear, flannel shirts, hoodies, and quarter-zips, alongside denim, sweatpants, and tailored trousers. The collection draws inspiration from cold-weather destinations and seasonal layering, bringing different textures and proportions into the winter wardrobe.

Kith also introduces its first collaboration with Japanese menswear label SEVEN BY SEVEN. The capsule includes outerwear in washed Japanese indigo and antique-finished suede, accompanied by knitwear, trousers, and accessories.

The latest &Kin collection continues the brand’s exploration of refined silhouettes through outerwear, knitwear, denim, and tailoring. Its offering also includes the return of suiting developed in partnership with Giorgio Armani. Additional pieces include the deer-print ponyhair Vail Jacket, lambskin leather Oren Blouson Jacket, and shearling Rio Jacket. Brushed indigo cotton with an antique wash features across select garments, while pure cashmere introduces further options for winter layering.

Ronnie Fieg expands his ongoing partnership with Timberland through three winter boots. The offering includes the 40 Below Shearling Super Boot, the 6-Inch 40 Below Shearling Boot, and a classic 6-Inch Boot, each featuring seasonal materials, colors, and collaborative branding.

Adidas Originals returns through the Kith Classics Program, introducing new versions of the Nizza, Attitude, Adilette, Stan Smith One Piece, and Superstar. Premium suede, leather, and understated co-branding define the footwear selection.

The Clarks Originals 8th St partnership also continues with the Laddow Shearling, Rossendale Inverno, Rossendale 2, and Rossendale 2 BT, incorporating leather, suede, beading, and stitched details.

Accessories complete the seasonal offering with knit neckwarmers, balaclavas, shearling-lined headwear, and mohair scarves. Kith also introduces bags, belts, wallets, card holders, and dopp kits. Kith Home expands the collection with marble trays, ashtrays, soap dishes, tumblers, and decorative boxes, alongside two monogram-embossed leather chairs created with longtime partner Modernica.

Harington’s countryside campaign establishes the visual direction for a collection centered on winter clothing and accessories. The combination of familiar Kith silhouettes, new partnerships, and seasonal materials gives Winter 2026 a broad selection of wardrobe options.

Kith Winter 2026 launches globally on Friday, October 30, through Kith stores, Kith website, and the Kith App.