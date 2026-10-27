Where Are the Highest Tips in New York State in 2026?

A $60 tip doesn’t always mean the guest was generous. At 20%, it simply means the meal cost $300. Apply the same percentage to a $75 check in Buffalo and you get $15. That gap is the first thing to understand about tipping in NYC and how it compares with the rest of the state: Manhattan’s pricey dining rooms produce bigger tips mostly because the bills are bigger, not because New Yorkers are more generous. The Hamptons and other vacation spots have the same effect, with plenty of restaurants where dinner for two runs into the hundreds.

Where the Biggest Dollar Tips Show Up

A big bill changes the math before anyone picks a percentage.

Manhattan and the Price of a Big Night Out

Two Manhattan restaurants show how menu prices shape gratuities. Le Bernardin in Midtown lists a $350 chef’s tasting menu, so a guest tipping 20% leaves $70 before a single extra drink. At Daniel, the $295 tasting menu brings a 20% tip to $59. These figures come from menu prices and assume gratuity isn’t already included. Meals like these explain why the largest dollar amounts in the state tend to turn up in New York City.

Why Tourist Areas Bring More Opportunities

Think of dinner before a Broadway show. Midtown restaurants fill up fast, guests have an hour to eat before curtain, and the rush often returns after the performances end. New York City drew roughly 65 million visitors in 2025, and Long Island visitors spent $8.4 billion that same year. Servers working those busy stretches can take home more simply because they handle more tables and more orders.

What the 2026 Numbers Show

Payment data shows that tipping habits change with the style of service.

Table Service Still Draws Higher Percentages

The 20% button on a payment screen doesn’t mean everyone taps it. In the second quarter of 2026, customers at New York’s quick-service restaurants tipped 15.3% on average, while the Toast report puts full-service restaurants at 18.9%. That is a gap of 3.6 percentage points. These figures cover card and digital payments only, so cash tips aren’t counted.

How New York Compares With the Rest of the US

The statewide numbers were fairly ordinary. Toast measured New York at 18.6% in the second quarter of 2026, just under the national figure of 18.7%. Even with Manhattan’s luxury dining, the state average stayed right next to the U.S. average. Again, the data covers only card and digital tips processed through Toast.

Income and Living Costs

A New York paycheck can look comfortable on paper until rent is due, and then dinner out becomes the expense that can wait. When budgets tighten, most people don’t cut their tip percentage. They eat out less often, or they spend less on food when they do. Income shapes the dining budget without necessarily changing what gets left for service.

Delivery Saw a Real Change

In January, NYC required clearer tip options at checkout on delivery apps, and courier tips moved almost overnight. City data comparing four-week windows before and after the rule showed the average delivery tip nearly doubling, from $1.18 to $2.29 per order. Those numbers apply to delivery workers, not seated servers, and they don’t break down by borough. Still, putting tip buttons front and center clearly pushed digital gratuities up.

So Where Are the Highest Tips?

A $300 tasting menu leaves room for a $60 tip without going over 20%. Restaurants with tips in New York in that range at that level are concentrated in Midtown and on the Upper East Side. Outside the city, the Hamptons offer similar opportunities at upscale restaurants during the busy summer months, and Buffalo, Rochester, and Albany have places where diners spend generously on special occasions. Even so, Manhattan’s density of luxury dining makes it the strongest market for large tips per table.

Models Looking for Extra Income in Bars and Restaurants

For models in New York, hospitality has long been a practical second job. Castings, fittings, and bookings come with little notice, and a day job rarely allows that kind of flexibility. Bar and restaurant shifts do, since they are mostly evenings and weekends and can often be swapped with a colleague when a last-minute call comes in. Because pay is tied heavily to tips, a few strong nights can matter more than the hourly wage.

Which Roles Fit Best

Bartending usually earns the most per hour in tips in New York, but it often requires experience and certain shifts that are hard to keep if your schedule shifts week to week. Serving at a high-check restaurant can pay well for the same reason the earlier numbers show: a bigger bill means a bigger tip at the same percentage. Hosting is easier to pick up and pairs well with a model’s presentation, though hosts typically earn less in direct tips. Event and private dining staff can also be lucrative, with more predictable hours.

Where to Look

Based on the data above, upscale dining rooms in Midtown and the Upper East Side offer the highest earning potential per table, and venues near Broadway benefit from steady pre-show and post-show traffic. Hotel restaurants and bars also draw visitors who tend to spend more freely. Ask about scheduling flexibility at the interview stage, and be clear about your availability from the start.

Practical Points to Keep in Mind

Finally, tips in New York are taxable income, so keep records of what you earn, especially cash. Ask how tips are distributed, since some venues pool them and others let servers keep their own. Confirm whether you need a food handler certificate or alcohol service training before you apply. Most importantly, choose a venue that respects the unpredictable nature of modeling work, because a boss who will cover a shift for a booking is worth more than a slightly higher tip average.

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