LOEWE Takes Spring Summer 2027 to the Streets of Madrid

LOEWE takes its Spring Summer 2027 precollection to Madrid, presenting the latest menswear designs by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez through a campaign photographed by Talia Chetrit. Actors Diego Calva and LOEWE brand ambassador Jiang Qiming appear across the Spanish capital, bringing the collection into everyday urban settings. Filmmaker Julian Klincewicz directs the accompanying video, capturing the movement and character of the city.

The campaign explores Madrid through its familiar public spaces. Tiled tapas bars, grocery stalls, subway stations, and busy roads provide the locations for Chetrit’s photographs. Modernist apartment buildings introduce architectural details that interact with the clothing, creating connections between the collection’s colors and the surrounding environment.

Color plays an important role in the visual direction. A yellow polo shirt picks up the tone of a nearby shop shutter, while the glossy exterior of a van extends the same palette into the street. Elsewhere, architectural details echo the geometric patterns that appear throughout the collection. Chetrit uses these relationships to connect individual looks with Madrid’s everyday surroundings.

The menswear offering explores collegiate influences through unconventional garment construction. McCollough and Hernandez revisit familiar wardrobe pieces, adjusting their proportions and introducing unexpected details. Shirts incorporate elements of sweaters, while knitwear extends into shirting to create garments with an unusual construction.

The designers also experiment with layering, using doubled sections and displaced details to alter conventional silhouettes. These adjustments give familiar clothing a distinctive character while maintaining its practical function. The collection develops recognizable menswear categories through subtle structural changes and material experimentation.

Technical suiting provides lightweight alternatives to traditional constructions, while yarn-dyed checks and stripes add definition to the garments. Cotton, flannel, and lightweight performance fabrics contribute different textures to the seasonal wardrobe.

Chetrit’s photography draws attention to these details through unusual camera positions. Low angles emphasize the relationship between clothing and architecture, while close crops focus on individual garments. Convex mirror distortions introduce additional perspectives, changing how the viewer experiences familiar surroundings.

Klincewicz’s accompanying film develops the campaign through movement. An electronic soundtrack by Frederick Sanchez establishes the pace as the camera follows the cast through Madrid’s streets, subway stations, and interiors.

The film focuses on physical gestures and individual attitudes. Coats swing open as the cast moves through the city, while close camera work draws attention to the textures and construction of the garments.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

The LOEWE Spring Summer 2027 precollection marks another stage in McCollough and Hernandez’s developing direction for the house. The first drop arrives in stores on November 12, 2026.