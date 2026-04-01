Ludovic de Saint Sernin Presents Fall Winter 2026 Collection

Ludovic de Saint Sernin sets Fall Winter 2026 in a darker register, working through black, white, and red. The lookbook features Amedeo Mancini, with silhouettes defined through direct construction and fringe used to build volume and movement as it shifts across garments as both structure and surface.

Velvet, leather, lace, and mesh form the core of the collection. These materials define the silhouettes through contrast and control. This season reconnects with Ludovic’s earlier design instinct. The process focuses on how garments are made, removing added detail and keeping attention on construction. Form takes priority, with garments built through proportion and surface.

Accessories expand with a wider offering of bags. The Cleavage Bag continues in its baguette shape and extends into new versions, including a clutch in black nappa leather and patent leather in black, red, and white. A bucket version appears in beige suede and black pony leather, adding a new proportion to the line.

The collection introduces the Harness Bag, a baguette shape carried through a harness construction. The design changes how the piece sits on the body, placing focus on line and placement.

Material choices remain consistent across the offering. Japanese fabrics appear alongside pony hair leather in beige and black, suede, red leather, and black fringe. Hand-cut metal mesh is assembled and paired with Japanese lace in black and deep red. Nappa leather in red and black continues to anchor the collection, supporting its overall direction.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

Nicola and Manuel photograph the lookbook, with makeup by Karin Westerlund, hair by Sébastien Richard, and casting by Alfredo Bisciotti.