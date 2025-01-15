in Editorial, Exclusive, Menswear, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Photographer Juan Ignacio Tapia teams up with model Erik Griffith for the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Juan Ignacio Tapia collaborates with model Erik Griffith from Ar Models Agency for an exclusive editorial titled “En la ciudad de la Furia.”

Creative direction was led by Fabrizio Ricciardi, with styling by Andres Pastor and fashion production by Marte Diaz. Post-production was handled by Francis Tama and Kevin Roman, with video direction by Louis Valderrama. Eluney Urbina assisted on set, ensuring the shoot’s flawless execution.

Erik embodies a bold urban aesthetic, wearing a carefully selected range of pieces from Atelier Pucheta Paz, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Justin Boots, Alua Joyeria, Desigual, Voliére, Hérmes, Ckbyage, Isabel Marant, Massimo Dutti, and Hugo Boss.

Title: En la ciudad de la Furia
Creative Director: Fabrizio Ricciardi
Photography: Juan Ignacio Tapia
Styling: Andres Pastor
Fashion Producer: Marte Diaz
Model: Erik Griffith
Model Agency: Ar Models Agency
Special Thanks: Atelier Pucheta Paz
Post-Production: Francis Tama & Kevin Roman
Photo Assistant: Eluney Urbina
Video: Louis Valderrama
Project by: Ttag World

