For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Juan Ignacio Tapia collaborates with model Erik Griffith from Ar Models Agency for an exclusive editorial titled “En la ciudad de la Furia.”

Creative direction was led by Fabrizio Ricciardi, with styling by Andres Pastor and fashion production by Marte Diaz. Post-production was handled by Francis Tama and Kevin Roman, with video direction by Louis Valderrama. Eluney Urbina assisted on set, ensuring the shoot’s flawless execution.

Erik embodies a bold urban aesthetic, wearing a carefully selected range of pieces from Atelier Pucheta Paz, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Justin Boots, Alua Joyeria, Desigual, Voliére, Hérmes, Ckbyage, Isabel Marant, Massimo Dutti, and Hugo Boss.

Title: En la ciudad de la Furia

Creative Director: Fabrizio Ricciardi

Photography: Juan Ignacio Tapia

Styling: Andres Pastor

Fashion Producer: Marte Diaz

Model: Erik Griffith

Model Agency: Ar Models Agency

Special Thanks: Atelier Pucheta Paz

Post-Production: Francis Tama & Kevin Roman

Photo Assistant: Eluney Urbina

Video: Louis Valderrama

Project by: Ttag World