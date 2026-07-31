Romeo Beckham Fronts Tommy Hilfiger “Always Denim”

Tommy Hilfiger introduces the Always Denim Fall 2026 campaign with Romeo Beckham, who invites viewers into his New York setting at The Mark Hotel. The campaign presents the brand’s Classic American Cool through relaxed outfits, familiar denim shapes and a social atmosphere built around time with friends.

Romeo moves between different parts of the hotel and the city throughout the campaign. Rooftop sunsets, downtown outings and casual gatherings create a series of settings for the Fall 2026 collection.

The campaign focuses on his personal approach to jeans. Romeo describes denim as a flexible part of his wardrobe that allows each person to develop an individual style. He might combine jeans with a leather jacket for one look, then wear them with a classic white T-shirt the next day. He also draws ideas from rock, prep and vintage clothing.

Romeo has known Tommy Hilfiger denim throughout his life. He believes the designs continue to feel current because every wearer interprets them differently. His comments support the campaign’s central idea, which treats denim as an everyday choice shaped by personality, references and styling.

The Fall 2026 collection introduces several washes, fits and proportions. Romeo first wears the Theo baggy jean with a cable knit sweater. The Theo draws from relaxed shapes associated with the 1990s and gives the outfit a casual silhouette. He later changes into the Dover jean, which features a classic straight leg cut. Romeo pairs the jeans with a tucked in shirt for a cleaner combination.

Tommy Hilfiger connects the campaign with his earliest experience in fashion. As a teenager growing up in Elmira, he drove to New York City to purchase jeans. He customized the pairs and sold them from the trunk of his car. That early activity established denim as an important part of his creative and business direction.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

Hilfiger sees denim as a direct form of self expression that changes alongside music, youth culture and social attitudes. The Always Denim campaign brings that idea to a younger cast and gives Romeo the lead role in presenting established designs through his own wardrobe choices.