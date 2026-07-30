Bai Ruien & Wiley Rhoads Star in Versace Obsessed, Chapter II

Luxury house Versace unveils the Fall Winter 2026 Versace Obsessed, Chapter II campaign, with Steven Meisel photographing a sequence of cinematic vignettes. The project continues an ongoing narrative and examines the house’s influence on a new generation. It connects past, present and future through current fashion, historic imagery and objects linked to Versace’s visual culture.

Meisel fills the scenes with material from the house archives. Magazines from the 1990s and 2000s feature his earlier Versace photography. Previously unseen objects broaden the selection of material on display, while rare volumes of Vanitas trace the opulent aesthetic Gianni Versace developed through fashion and publishing. Together, these elements link the campaign with the origins of his creative language.

The Fall Winter 2026 collection draws from codes Gianni and Donatella Versace established during their leadership. Grit, glamour, classicism and street references guide the season. The clothes also explore ideas of the divine and the dirty through rich surfaces and direct styling. Leather and gold create a forceful clash, while the Medusa and Greca motifs identify the collection with the house.

Stars of the campaign are Bai Ruien and Wiley Rhoads. In charge of styling was Karl Templer, with set design from Mary Howard at MHS Artists, and casting direction by Julia Lange at Art Partner. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau at Art + Commerce, makeup artist Pat McGrath at Streeters, and manicurist Jin Soon Choi at Home Agency. Campaign Creative Direction and films by Ferdinando Verderi, and Film DOP by Jeremy Hall.

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Versace Obsessed, Chapter II arrives during a major creative transition. Pieter Mulier began work as Chief Creative Officer on July 1, succeeding Dario Vitale and reporting directly to executive chairman Lorenzo Bertelli. The Belgian designer joined Versace after five years at Alaïa and will present his debut collection for the Italian house later in 2026. Before Alaïa, he worked with Raf Simons at Jil Sander, Dior and Calvin Klein.

Mulier’s appointment followed wider changes at Versace. The Prada Group acquired the company from Capri Holdings, and Donatella Versace became chief brand ambassador after nearly three decades as creative director. Mulier now leads the collections as the house prepares for its first season under his direction.