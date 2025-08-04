Gianfranco Ruocco by Michal Wic for MMSCENE Exclusive

in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Photographer Michal Wic teams up with model Gianfranco Ruocco for our latest exclusive story.

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Michal Wic captures model Gianfranco Ruocco in a 35 mm film editorial set against the streets and coastlines of Naples and Amalfi. The series balances portraits, full-length looks, and relaxed seaside frames.

Wearing pieces styled by Michal Wic from TWOJEYS, Zara, Birkenstock, Ray-Ban, and Eleven, Gianfranco moves between sunlit alleys and rocky shores with ease. Gianfranco, handled his own grooming, adding a raw and spontaneous quality that fits the stripped-back styling and open-air setting. The series unfolds with quiet confidence, capturing the tone of late summer on Italy’s southern coast.

Photography & Styling: Michal Wic
Model: Gianfranco Ruocco
Location: Naples & Amalfi, Italy
Wardrobe: TWOJEYS, Zara, Birkenstock, Ray‑Ban, Eleven
Grooming: Gianfranco Ruocco
Development & Scan: Film Speed Lab, Berlin
Format: 35 mm film

