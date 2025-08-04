Gianfranco Ruocco by Michal Wic for MMSCENE Exclusive

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Michal Wic captures model Gianfranco Ruocco in a 35 mm film editorial set against the streets and coastlines of Naples and Amalfi. The series balances portraits, full-length looks, and relaxed seaside frames.

Wearing pieces styled by Michal Wic from TWOJEYS, Zara, Birkenstock, Ray-Ban, and Eleven, Gianfranco moves between sunlit alleys and rocky shores with ease. Gianfranco, handled his own grooming, adding a raw and spontaneous quality that fits the stripped-back styling and open-air setting. The series unfolds with quiet confidence, capturing the tone of late summer on Italy’s southern coast.

Photography & Styling: Michal Wic

Model: Gianfranco Ruocco

Location: Naples & Amalfi, Italy

Wardrobe: TWOJEYS, Zara, Birkenstock, Ray‑Ban, Eleven

Grooming: Gianfranco Ruocco

Development & Scan: Film Speed Lab, Berlin

Format: 35 mm film