Fernando Lindez for Lacoste Summer Pack Editorial

Fernando Lindez fronts the Lacoste Summer Pack advertorial, photographed by Paris-based Dudi Hasson. The story captures the essence of summer, blending the energy of sun-drenched days with Lacoste’s unmistakable approach to contemporary style. Fernando appears alongside Molly Merland and Olivia Martín, each bringing a fresh, effortless spirit to the nautical-inspired set.

Widely recognized as the star of the Netflix series ELITE, Fernando Lindez has carved out a unique place in both fashion and entertainment. His influence in the industry is further highlighted by his #03 ranking in MMSCENE Magazine’s Top 30 Male Models. His international modeling career is managed by leading agencies including Wilhelmina New York, IMG Paris, Why Not Model Management Milan, Models 1 London, Uno Models Barcelona (mother agency), PMA Hamburg, and Way Model Management São Paulo.

The Summer Pack series places Fernando and his co-stars in a relaxed maritime setting, echoing the laid-back sophistication that defines Lacoste’s seasonal collections. Crisp knitwear, striped shorts, and classic polos are styled to evoke the freedom and optimism that come with warm weather and open water. The light, natural palette and dynamic compositions from Dudi Hasson’s lens emphasize the easy confidence that has become synonymous with the Lacoste brand.

Casting director William Lhoest brings together a diverse group of talent, creating a sense of camaraderie and authenticity throughout the shoot. The fashion story’s visual narrative moves seamlessly between candid moments and posed frames, offering a glimpse into the sunlit adventures of summer. Lacoste’s commitment to timeless design and modern versatility is evident in every image, making the story resonate with both new and longtime fans of the brand.

With Fernando Lindez at the center, the Lacoste Summer Pack Lacoste story delivers a fresh perspective on summer style, where classic sportswear meets the effortless cool of today’s top talent.

Discover the complete advertorial: