Alexandre Cunha for Brioni Fall Winter 2025 Campaign

Brazilian model Alexandre Cunha fronts Brioni Fall Winter 2025 advertising campaign, photographed by Paolo di Lucente. The Roman photographer builds a visual sequence centered on stillness and restraint. Each frame turns away from excess and explores the softer energy of sunset light, classical structure, and lived-in tailoring.

The campaign centers on the Travel Jacket, a piece revived from Brioni’s Roman archive. The brand redesigned the garment with new proportions and added functional details, placing it within the theme of movement and transition. This version stays light, wearable, and grounded in purpose.

Brioni chooses Rome as the location, not as a grand setting but as a space filled with contrast between form and shadow. Sunsets and neoclassical architecture influence the visual rhythm.

The Travel Jacket moves through the campaign as a consistent element. Its purpose extends beyond utility, it connects Brioni’s past with the present through measured design changes. Paolo di Lucente builds the series as a progression of still moments. He avoids dramatics, preferring simple, direct images that show the clothes in quiet use.

Brioni uses this campaign to reflect its approach to craftsmanship, not through logos or sets, but through control and structure. The scenes trust the viewer to look closely, to notice the changes in light, the weight of fabric, and the way each piece holds form. The clothes exist in space without pushing toward spectacle.

This Fall Winter 2025 campaign builds a clear visual language around discipline and material. The Travel Jacket leads the sequence, as a real piece made to function across time and setting.