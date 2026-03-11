MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Massimo Wright

Massimo Wright stars in a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive captured in a series of natural, quietly charged portraits photographed by Pat Supsiri. Set against dense greenery and water, the editorial places the model within an environment that heightens physical presence and composure. Wright moves between shoreline and greenery as light and posture shape each frame. The natural setting keeps the focus on Wright’s posture and expression as the landscape adds a calm rhythm to the images.

In conversation with MMSCENE Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic, Wright reflects on the disciplines that shape his outlook beyond modelling. Growing up close to sport, Wright reflects on how football shaped his discipline and long-term focus. He also speaks about the experiences that redirected his competitive drive toward study while balancing modelling internationally. Wright touches on the role of climbing, hands-on work, and his Sicilian roots in shaping his outlook and daily routine. Discover the full interview below to learn more about promising model Massimo Wright’s path.

You’ve talked about sport shaping your discipline early on, what’s one lesson from football that still shows up in your day-to-day now?

Football taught me that talent is only half the job. Progress comes from sustained effort, not short bursts of intensity. When you enjoy the process, discipline becomes effortless. That principle guides how I approach everything.

In your teens you redirected that competitive drive into study. What triggered that shift, and what did you learn about yourself in the process?

Health obstacles forced a redirection. I chose not to be defined by circumstances I couldn’t control and channeled that drive into study instead. It reinforced resilience, gratitude, and the importance of trusting the process when the path shifts.

You’re in the final year of a law degree. What kind of law are you drawn to, and why does it feel like the right fit for you?

I’m at a crossroads with several opportunities ahead. Given my background in construction, I’m drawn to areas like construction or property law.

Law can be intense and highly structured. How do you protect your focus and mental bandwidth when deadlines stack up?

Structure protects my focus. I break things down, prioritize, and stay disciplined. Movement is essential – physical training balances the mental intensity and keeps my thinking clear.

Rock climbing is equal parts physical and mental. What does climbing teach you about patience, fear, and decision-making?

In climbing, we use the term “project” for a route you work on over weeks, solving it move by move. It teaches patience because progress isn’t immediate – you analyze, adjust, and try again. Decision-making becomes deliberate rather than reactive. You learn that refinement, not force, leads to completion.

Do you see parallels between climbing a route and building a career? How do you measure progress when it’s incremental?

Yes. Like a project, a career unfolds over time. You don’t solve it all at once – you refine, reassess, and keep moving forward. I measure progress through steadiness and continuity rather than visible milestones.

Your family background in construction keeps you close to hands-on work. What’s a moment on site that genuinely changed how you think?

Seeing a structure move from foundation to completion reinforced the importance of process. Nothing stands without precision and planning. It shaped how I think about work – deliberate, layered, and built to last.

Carpentry is about precision, repetition, and craft. Has that mindset influenced how you approach modelling – on set, in movement, or in preparation?

Completely. Modelling, like carpentry, is about detail. Subtle adjustments in posture or tension can transform the outcome. Preparation and awareness are everything.

Growing up Sicilian, food is culture and connection. What’s the dish that best represents “home,” and what’s the story behind it?

Pasta with cauliflower, sardines, and toasted breadcrumbs. It’s traditional Sicilian food – simple ingredients elevated through care. My mum came to Australia from Sicily with her parents, and food was how culture endured. That dish represents heritage, resilience, and family.

If you could send someone to one place in Sicily to really understand the island – food, pace, culture – where would you send them, and what should they do/eat there?

Taormina. Early morning light, a fresh citrus granita overlooking the sea, and simple grilled seafood with olive oil and tomatoes. Sicily is about clarity, salt, and pace. You understand it when you slow down.

Between law, modelling, construction, cooking, and climbing, what do you want people to understand about you that they can’t get from images alone?

That everything I do is structured and intentional. An image captures a moment, but what defines me is the discipline and process behind it.