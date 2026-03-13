Jack Wardill and Abas Abdirazaq in Emporio Armani SS26 Campaign

Jack Wardill and Abas Abdirazaq lead the Emporio Armani Spring Summer 2026 campaign, appearing as the central figures in a series of images built around space, movement and travel. The campaign places the two models within an open setting shaped by desert terrain, architectural structures and expansive light.

Photographer Alasdair McLellan captured the campaign through imagery defined by natural light and wide horizons. His photographs position the models within environments where open skies, dusty ground and long shadows create a clear sense of scale. Architectural lines influenced by Moroccan references frame several scenes and introduce a structural element that contrasts with the open terrain.

Stylist Alice Goddard shaped the wardrobe presented in the campaign. Her approach focuses on relaxed tailoring and lightweight layers that respond naturally to the surrounding environment.

One of the key looks featured in the campaign includes an ivory drawstring trouser suit that introduces a fluid silhouette. The design reflects a relaxed interpretation of tailoring through soft lines and lightweight fabric. Wardill appears in this look as the fabric shifts gently within the desert air, drawing attention to the movement of the garment.

Another outfit centers on an oversized grey linen blazer paired with a sheer button-up top. The blazer introduces volume through its relaxed shape while the sheer shirt adds lightness to the composition. Abdirazaq wears the combination with a composed posture that maintains the calm atmosphere.

Emporio Armani uses the Spring Summer 2026 campaign to present a narrative centered on travel, movement and space. Wardill and Abdirazaq guide this visual direction through their presence within the environment.