LaMelo Ball Previews the PUMA MB.06 With Two New Editions

PUMA and LaMelo Ball will bring the MB.06 Puerto Rico launch to LaMelo’s Jangueo en Bayamón, where basketball, local culture and fan access will shape the event. The program will introduce Ball’s newest signature model alongside the LaFrancé Puerto Rico. PUMA created both shoes specifically for the island.

The two editions take inspiration from Puerto Rico’s vivid colors, energy and passion for basketball. PUMA developed the collection as a tribute to the island’s dedicated basketball community and will sell the shoes exclusively in Puerto Rico. The project also brings the latest phase of the MB franchise directly to local fans before PUMA begins the wider MB.06 rollout.

Attendees at LaMelo’s Jangueo can purchase the MB.06 Puerto Rico and LaFrancé Puerto Rico while supplies last. The event will combine the footwear debut with an immersive program focused on Puerto Rico’s connection to basketball and Ball’s signature line. It will give fans direct access to both models and introduce the MB.06 through a gathering created for the local community.

PUMA will also stock a limited number of MB.06 Puerto Rico pairs at its three outlet stores in Puerto Rico. This allocation gives fans another way to purchase the signature shoe outside the Bayamón event. PUMA has confirmed outlet availability only for limited MB.06 pairs, while the event will offer both designs while supplies last.

The release gives fans an early look at the MB.06 before its broader commercial debut. PUMA plans to introduce the first commercial MB.06 colorway in September and will announce further details later.