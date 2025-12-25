in Editorial, Exclusive, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Mathias Soum by Matteo Cionti for MMSCENE Exclusive

Shot by Matteo Cionti and styled by Andres Henao, Mathias Soum leads the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES.

Mathias Soum by Matteo Cionti
Hat: Bonfilio

Captured by Matteo Cionti with styling by Andres Henao and assistance by Francesco Di Tommaso, model Mathias Soum anchors the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES with a focus on physical awareness and controlled intensity. The series moves through gesture and posture, where intimacy comes from motion and presence. Strength reads as sensuality, confidence registers as style, and every movement holds purpose. 

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The wardrobe brings together pieces from Bonfilio, MSGM, Dolce&Gabbana, Haikure, Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, and DAVII. Hair by Eugenio Colella and makeup by Giuly Valent keep the treatment pared back, while retouching by Mattia Ferrari maintains clarity and texture.

Shirt: MSGM, Trousers: Haikure, Belt: Dolce & Gabbana
Mathias Soum by Matteo Cionti
Tank Top: Maison Margiela, Popeline Boxer Briefs: Tom Ford
Shirt, Jumper and Boxer Briefs: MSGM, Shoes and Socks: Dolce & Gabbana, Hat: Bonfilio
Total look: Dolce & Gabbana
Tulle Shirt: MSGM, Denim Shirt: Haikure, Vintage Denim: Dolce & Gabbana, Silk Tie: Tom Ford

Mathias Soum by Matteo Cionti

Total look: Dolce & Gabbana
Shirt: MSGM, Vintage Denim Shorts: Dolce & Gabbana
Leather Jacket: DAVII, Tank Top: Maison Margiela
Mathias Soum by Matteo Cionti
Trousers: Haikure, Belt: Dolce & Gabbana
Shirt and Jumper: MSGM, Hat: Bonfilio
Popeline Boxer Briefs: Tom Ford
Mathias Soum by Matteo Cionti
Tulle Shirt: MSGM, Denim Shirt: Haikure, Vintage Denim: Dolce & Gabbana, Silk Tie: Tom Ford

Photographer: Matteo Cionti
Stylist: Andres Henao
Styling Assistant: Francesco di Tommaso
Model: Mathias Soum
MUA: Giuly Valent
Hair: Eugenio Colella
Retouch: Mattia Ferrari

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Jana Kostic

Scotty James and K-Way Team Up For A Ski Collection

Ruben Moreira Fronts Ludovic de Saint Sernin Campaign