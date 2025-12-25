Mathias Soum by Matteo Cionti for MMSCENE Exclusive

Captured by Matteo Cionti with styling by Andres Henao and assistance by Francesco Di Tommaso, model Mathias Soum anchors the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES with a focus on physical awareness and controlled intensity. The series moves through gesture and posture, where intimacy comes from motion and presence. Strength reads as sensuality, confidence registers as style, and every movement holds purpose.

The wardrobe brings together pieces from Bonfilio, MSGM, Dolce&Gabbana, Haikure, Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, and DAVII. Hair by Eugenio Colella and makeup by Giuly Valent keep the treatment pared back, while retouching by Mattia Ferrari maintains clarity and texture.

Photographer: Matteo Cionti

Stylist: Andres Henao

Styling Assistant: Francesco di Tommaso

Model: Mathias Soum

MUA: Giuly Valent

Hair: Eugenio Colella

Retouch: Mattia Ferrari