Scotty James and K-Way Team Up For A Ski Collection

The debut of the K-Way | Scotty James capsule is set for the FIS World Cup in China this December, followed by a showcase at the Aspen X Games in January. These high-profile launches underscore K-Way®’s ongoing commitment to technical innovation and authentic athlete partnerships, reinforcing the brand’s identity as a leader in performance-driven outerwear.

K-Way® unveils its latest Skiwear Collection, a sophisticated fusion of technical prowess and contemporary design sensibility. Engineered for both seasoned athletes and style-conscious enthusiasts, the new range is purpose-built to deliver peak performance on the slopes while offering an elevated après-ski experience. Each piece is crafted to enhance freedom of movement, comfort, and durability, ensuring wearers feel at ease from the first ascent to the last descent.

The collection draws from the serene power of winter landscapes, presenting a palette of subtle, modern tones. Ton-sur-ton logos and refined matte textures set a minimalist, confident aesthetic that resonates with today’s mountain culture. Every garment is meticulously constructed, balancing functional innovation with understated elegance. Waterproof, breathable fabrics and fully taped seams are standard, while ergonomic cuts and intuitive details, such as adjustable hoods, snow skirts, and reinforced zippers, underscore the collection’s commitment to both utility and style.

In a bold move to strengthen its foothold in the world of snow sports, K-Way® has partnered with Australian snowboarder Scotty James as its brand ambassador. James is widely recognized as one of the sport’s most accomplished athletes, boasting two Olympic medals (bronze at PyeongChang 2018, silver at Beijing 2022), four world championship titles, and an extraordinary seven X Games gold medals. Known for his technical mastery and progressive riding style, James is celebrated not only for his achievements in the halfpipe but also for his role in pushing the boundaries of modern snowboarding. His influence extends beyond competition, shaping trends in snow sports gear and inspiring a new generation of riders worldwide.

For Winter 25/26, the partnership comes to life in the K-Way | Scotty James capsule collection. Developed within the L’Action label, this limited-edition range was co-created with James, ensuring each piece meets the rigorous demands of elite athletes. The capsule includes a jacket, pants, vest, and neck warmer, each engineered with high-performance, waterproof, and breathable materials. Fully taped seams, articulated cuts, and snowboarder-specific features such as extended cuffs, helmet-compatible hoods, and secure storage pockets address the real-world needs of riders navigating variable mountain conditions.

Discover more of the K-Way® Fall Winter 2025.26 Ski Collection with Scotty James.

Scotty James’s collaboration with K-Way® marks a new chapter in the evolution of modern skiwear, where advanced engineering meets the vision of a world-class athlete. The result is a collection that embodies precision, resilience, and understated style, ready for the demands of the mountain and the moments beyond. Discover more of the K-Way Fall Winter 2025 on DSCENE Magazine.